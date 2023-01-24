The Oklahoma state legislative session does not begin until February 6, but according to two of our local state legislators, a lot has been happening in Oklahoma City already. Appearing on Capitol Call on Friday, State Representative John B. Kane said he has been in the Capitol nearly every week for months now. State Senator Julie Daniels said that she and other senators have gone over nearly 1000 bills already.

