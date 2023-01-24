ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

bartlesvilleradio.com

Capitol Call 1-27-23

The Oklahoma state legislative session does not begin until February 6, but according to two of our local state legislators, a lot has been happening in Oklahoma City already. Appearing on Capitol Call on Friday, State Representative John B. Kane said he has been in the Capitol nearly every week for months now. State Senator Julie Daniels said that she and other senators have gone over nearly 1000 bills already.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma PAC to battle anti-trans legislation

A Waurika attorney is launching a new political action committee designed to fight an influx of anti-transgender legislation at the state Capitol. Brittany Novotny says she hopes that her Securing Liberty PAC can successfully advocate on behalf of transgender Oklahomans. Republican lawmakers have filed legislation to block children and some...
OKLAHOMA STATE
southwestledger.news

Campaign supporting recreational marijuana visits Lawton

LAWTON — Under Oklahoma law, people who are convicted of using recreational marijuana could find it more difficult to land a job, get a credit card or apply for a student loan. But Oklahoma will stop prosecuting people for minor marijuana offenses if voters approve State Question 820, which...
LAWTON, OK
News On 6

Proposed Legislation Could Eliminate Federal Funding For Schools

Proposed legislation at the Oklahoma State Capitol could phase out federal funding for pre-k through 12th grade in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 863 would remove federal funding, and would possibly need the state to use state funds instead. Oklahoma received more than $39 million in federal education relief funds in 2022.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma's new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma senator aims to codify the definition of 'female'

OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — Oklahoma state Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-District 43) is proposing legislation that she's calling a "Women's Bill of Rights." "A natural person whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova" Garvin proposed the legislation to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes...
OKLAHOMA STATE

