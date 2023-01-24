Read full article on original website
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill for greater local control over marijuana businesses
One Oklahoma Senator seeks to give municipalities more control over allow marijuana grow operations within their city limits.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Capitol Call 1-27-23
The Oklahoma state legislative session does not begin until February 6, but according to two of our local state legislators, a lot has been happening in Oklahoma City already. Appearing on Capitol Call on Friday, State Representative John B. Kane said he has been in the Capitol nearly every week for months now. State Senator Julie Daniels said that she and other senators have gone over nearly 1000 bills already.
Oklahoma attorney general orders independent review of Glossip case
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond ordered an independent review of the death penalty case against Richard Glossip on Thursday.
Oklahoma PAC to battle anti-trans legislation
A Waurika attorney is launching a new political action committee designed to fight an influx of anti-transgender legislation at the state Capitol. Brittany Novotny says she hopes that her Securing Liberty PAC can successfully advocate on behalf of transgender Oklahomans. Republican lawmakers have filed legislation to block children and some...
southwestledger.news
Religious charter school test case rests with an Oklahoma board lacking enough members to meet
The nation will be watching to see how an Oklahoma board appointed by the governor and legislative leaders handles a proposed Catholic online school. If approved, the school operated by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City would swing open the door for taxpayer-funded religious instruction at other charter schools. But first,...
southwestledger.news
Campaign supporting recreational marijuana visits Lawton
LAWTON — Under Oklahoma law, people who are convicted of using recreational marijuana could find it more difficult to land a job, get a credit card or apply for a student loan. But Oklahoma will stop prosecuting people for minor marijuana offenses if voters approve State Question 820, which...
southwestledger.news
Oklahoma awaits clarification of issues before proceeding on federal well-plugging program
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is awaiting clarification from the U.S. Department of the Interior before proceeding with a Biden administration program to seal hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells throughout the state using federal funds. Oklahoma received an initial payment of $25 million last August...
New bill highlights exceptions to Oklahoma’s anti-abortion laws
An Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to make some adjustments to Oklahoma's abortion laws.
News On 6
Proposed Legislation Could Eliminate Federal Funding For Schools
Proposed legislation at the Oklahoma State Capitol could phase out federal funding for pre-k through 12th grade in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 863 would remove federal funding, and would possibly need the state to use state funds instead. Oklahoma received more than $39 million in federal education relief funds in 2022.
Some Oklahoma law enforcement say they won’t enforce new DOJ gun rule
Some sheriff's offices across Oklahoma are standing against the enforcement of a new gun rule from the U.S. Department of Justice that expands the definition of short-barreled rifles to include pistols with stabilizing braces. These sheriffs assert that the new rule contradicts the Oklahoma Second Amendment Sanctuary Act.
KOCO
Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
Gov. Stitt, Supt. Walters visit local schools for Oklahoma School Choice Week
Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters celebrated School Choice Week with local schools on Wednesday.
New data shows how many people in Oklahoma, the U.S. applied or were eligible for student debt relief
The Biden-Harris Administration released new data on Friday showing how many people in each state applied or were automatically eligible for student debt relief.
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds
State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
Oklahoma voters to decide on massive school bond proposals
Voters across the metro will be heading to the polls next month to decide on several city-specific projects and positions.
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma senator aims to codify the definition of 'female'
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — Oklahoma state Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-District 43) is proposing legislation that she's calling a "Women's Bill of Rights." "A natural person whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova" Garvin proposed the legislation to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes...
