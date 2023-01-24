Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Helping others cope with the help of a podcast
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Offering real life solutions to real life problems is the key. The Resilience Talk Network is here to be a safe place and help people cope with everyday challenges. Brad Neufeld, Founder of Resilience Talk Network, joined with Al Richards from The Other Side Addiction Podcast share their perspectives on how sharing your story can help others.
ABC 4
“Life Happens FOR You” – A Journey of Mental Transformation
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — When difficult things happen, it can be challenging to recover mentally. Today, Todd Sylvester, a life and fitness coach, shared his tips on how to change the narrative and shift our perspective on difficult experiences. By reframing the situation as something that happened “to me” rather than “for me,” we can learn to become grateful for our experiences and not regret anything. By accepting and becoming a survivor instead of a victim, we can not only help ourselves but also inspire others.
ABC 4
Local Boxing Club Helps Troubled Teens Find Purpose
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Boxing is one of the oldest sports still around today, going back almost 5,000 years, and has become more popular than ever in recent years. Joe Bish, owner of the Die Standing boxing club in Salt Lake City, joined us to talk about his gym and brought some of his students with him to talk about their success and demonstrate their skills.
ABC 4
Cottonwood Connect launches, more shuttles could provide relief up the canyons
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Anyone trying to get up a Little or Big Cottonwood Canyon this season might’ve noticed traffic and congestion, but now, they could be seeing some relief as new additional shuttle services with Cottonwood Connect start Thursday. “The traffic is unbelievable on busy...
ABC 4
Dog treats to help train your dog and keep them healthy
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) We only want what is best for our furry friends and with these treats it is guaranteed. Abigail Burns, the founder of the new Utah company called “life elevated raw pet products” joined us today to talk about her new product. Her doggy treats are completely made of raw ingredients making it healthy for your dogs. Another thing about these treats is that they have strong smells making your dog pay attention to you rather than other distractions.
ABC 4
Heal from your past traumas with a compassionate inquiry coach
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you struggling with chronic pain, anxiety, or feeling stuck in past traumas? If so, you’re not alone. Many of us carry the weight of past experiences in our bodies, causing physical and emotional pain. But there is hope. Chelsey...
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
ABC 4
Coconut Chicken Soup
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Harmons Chef Callyn Graf is cooking with us this morning and she is making Coconut Chicken Soup. 1 large bunch cilantro, leaves and stems chopped, divided. 3 tablespoons fish sauce, divided. Kosher salt. 2 tablespoons olive oil. 1 cup cremini mushrooms,...
ABC 4
Taste something sweet with Granite Bakery at this years Bridal Showcase
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Getting ready for a wedding takes a lot of work! You have to find the right venue, the flowers, and of course– the cake! So we are making the process simple. Owner, Janna Ellis, of Granite Bakery joined us in the studio to dish all about this years Bridal Showcase.
ABC 4
$100 million investment planned for Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A week after the Salt Lake Bees announced they would be leaving downtown Salt Lake City and moving to a new home in Daybreak, a public-private partnership will begin investing $100 million into the Ballpark neighborhood. During her State of the City address...
ABC 4
Cruise tips for first time cruisers
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Summer is on its way and now is the time to book all summer cruises. Cruising is a great way to travel the world and try out different locations to see if you would want to spend a week there or not. Another great thing about cruising is that they provide so many different options. Ranging from family cruises to adult only cruises. It provides a personalized vacation that guarantees a great time.
ABC 4
Wilson: Salt Lake County bouncing back from pandemic, but more work still to be done
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson reported success in bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic but noted more work still needs to be done during her 2023 State of The County address. Her speech, delivered live Monday evening from the Viridian Event Center in...
ABC 4
Salt Lake Temple Square renovations continue into 2023
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Renovations on the historic Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City are continuing into a fourth year. Officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared an update on the renovations, including what was worked on throughout 2022 and what is planned for 2023.
ABC 4
Preliminary report on fatal Provo airport crash released
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have released a preliminary report on the tragic Provo airplane crash that killed 62-year-old Nathan Ricks in early January. The report provided witness testimonies that describe the moments leading to the crash as well as what investigators found...
ABC 4
Taylorsville Food Pantry remains open under new management
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – After being placed on the verge of closure, the Taylorsville Food Pantry will be kept open indefinitely, said city officials on Wednesday. The food pantry has been picked up by members of the Intermountain Baptist Church. The Taylorsville Food Pantry will be managed and operated by church, which has been serving the Taylorsville area with food distribution since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC 4
Police find missing Sandy woman safe, silver alert canceled
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police have said Lynda Bridge has been located and is safely at home with her family. The silver alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing Sandy woman. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for an 81-year-old woman...
ABC 4
Delicious Loaded Tater-Tot Nachos
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Everyone enjoys tater-tots in the morning, but what about as an afternoon snack? Lindy Davies showed us how to create Loaded Tater-Tot Nachos, an easy-to-make meal that’s perfect for anyone at any time of the day. Ingredients:. 1 32-ounce large...
ABC 4
Taylorsville man faces federal charges for first rainbow fentanyl seized in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and is now under federal indictment for alleged possession of so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is supposedly candy-colored to entice children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. Jesse Wood, 51, of Taylorsville,...
ABC 4
Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue
A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies. Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue. A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the...
