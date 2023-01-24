ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
NASDAQ

QTEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.76, changing hands as high as $118.73 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Entrepreneur

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20

The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
Markets Insider

The dominoes are still falling in the stock market, and pain isn't fully priced in as earnings outlooks get slashed at the fastest pace since 2009, RBC strategist says

The dominoes are still falling in the stock market as earnings outlooks get cut at the fastest rate since 2009, a RBC strategist said. Lori Calvasina said that earnings outlooks were being revised at their fastest past since 2009, when the economy was recovering from recession. Other analysts have warned...
NASDAQ

iShares Russell 1000 Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $229.72, changing hands as high as $230.30 per share. iShares Russell 1000 Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LIT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Lithium ETF (Symbol: LIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.99, changing hands as high as $71.28 per share. Lithium shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Benzinga

The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th

IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
NASDAQ

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A quarter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy