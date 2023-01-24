In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.76, changing hands as high as $118.73 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

