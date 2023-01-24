University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was released Sunday morning after he was arrested for public intoxication. Bennett, who engineered the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national championship earlier this month against TCU, was shown in a video taken by WFAA walking with his head down. When asked why he was in Dallas, a disheveled Bennett didn’t respond while he got into the passenger seat of a black Chevy Tahoe. Todd Shapiro, Bennett’s attorney, told WFAA the quarterback was in the Texas city training for the NFL combine. The 25-year-old quarterback was arrested at around 6 a.m. on Sunday after Dallas police...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO