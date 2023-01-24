ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Video shows Stetson Bennett leaving detention center after public intoxication arrest

University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was released Sunday morning after he was arrested for public intoxication. Bennett, who engineered the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national championship earlier this month against TCU, was shown in a video taken by WFAA walking with his head down. When asked why he was in Dallas, a disheveled Bennett didn’t respond while he got into the passenger seat of a black Chevy Tahoe. Todd Shapiro, Bennett’s attorney, told WFAA the quarterback was in the Texas city training for the NFL combine. The 25-year-old quarterback was arrested at around 6 a.m. on Sunday after Dallas police...
DALLAS, TX
AFP

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

America may now be aiming to put astronauts back on the Moon, but for years the United States turned its back on manned missions after the Columbia space shuttle disaster. After the Columbia disaster, NASA underwent sweeping changes aimed at improving its culture and safety.
LOUISIANA STATE
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy