KISS’ Gene Simmons Likes Death Metal + We Can’t Believe It!

KISS' Gene Simmons is touting the band's love of a variety of genres within a new feature for Goldmine sharing love for the 10 Albums That Changed His Life. In fact, within the list itself, he proclaims that there's a love for death metal in the band. The declaration came...
2023 Rock + Metal Music Festival Guide

Pack your sunscreen and shades in the go-bag, cuz' we've got lots of music festivals to get ready for. Although it's still the dead of winter, there have been a slew of spring and summer rock + metal festivals announced for 2023, and everything we know so far is packed in here.
A Photo Timeline of Pantera’s Famed Career

Pantera are undoubtedly one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. As Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown tour together today, alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, we wanted to take a look back at their career and everything they've accomplished. Many people recognize that there were two distinct...
See Footage + Full Setlist From Cynic’s First Show in Nearly a Decade

Although progressive metal troupe Cynic put out a new studio record – Ascension Codes – in 2021, they haven’t been on stage since 2015. That is, until this past Friday (Jan. 27), when the group played a secret show at the Knitting Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. (with support from Future Usses). You can watch some footage and see the full setlist below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
35 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2023

The early 2000s were a great period for rock and metal music, with variations and subgenres sprouting up everywhere and music lovers ravenously supporting the latest releases from a wealth of veteran and emerging acts. In this list, we're taking you back 20 years to 2003 to showcase some of the amazing music that was issued and has stood the test of time.
Metallica’s James Hetfield Warns Fans Against Falling for Fake Accounts

Imposter accounts are rampant across social media, and obviously, iconic musicians are among the most prevalent targets. (Just ask Mike Portnoy.) Unfortunately, it looks like James Hetfield is yet another victim, and he’s adamantly cautioning fans to be wary of such deceptions. Yesterday (Jan. 14), the official Metallica Twitter...
Why Max Cavalera’s Guitars Only Have Four Strings on Them

For decades, Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura, Nailbomb, Killer Be Killed, Go Ahead and Die) has been known to equip his guitars with only four strings, but why?. The obvious answer is that he simply doesn't need them, right? Sure, but let's dig a bit deeper because there's certainly...
Will Marty Friedman Play with Megadeth Next Month? Probably.

It’s been 23 years since Marty Friedman parted with Megadeth, and while both artists have done great things since then, many fans have been longing for a reunion. Fortunately, it looks like that'll be happening soon, as Friedman has suggested that he’ll be joining the thrash legends on stage in Japan in late February.
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
