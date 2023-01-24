Read full article on original website
KISS’ Gene Simmons Likes Death Metal + We Can’t Believe It!
KISS' Gene Simmons is touting the band's love of a variety of genres within a new feature for Goldmine sharing love for the 10 Albums That Changed His Life. In fact, within the list itself, he proclaims that there's a love for death metal in the band. The declaration came...
2023 Rock + Metal Music Festival Guide
Pack your sunscreen and shades in the go-bag, cuz' we've got lots of music festivals to get ready for. Although it's still the dead of winter, there have been a slew of spring and summer rock + metal festivals announced for 2023, and everything we know so far is packed in here.
Charity Auction – See All the Cool Items Donated By Ozzy Osbourne, David Lee Roth + More Legends
Music memorabilia collectors, it's that time again! Julien's Auctions is ready to auction off some great items from some of music's biggest names as part of their annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, which is set to take place Sunday, Feb. 5 in Beverly Hills, California. There's plenty for hard rock,...
Wow, Nicolas Cage Is REALLY Serious About Why He Likes Black Metal
When you think of Nicolas Cage, you likely think of films such as Con Air, National Treasure, Gone in 60 Seconds and a few others, but not black metal. However, he's declared his appreciation for the extreme genre, and gave a good explanation as to why. It's no secret that...
A Photo Timeline of Pantera’s Famed Career
Pantera are undoubtedly one of the most important bands in heavy metal history. As Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown tour together today, alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, we wanted to take a look back at their career and everything they've accomplished. Many people recognize that there were two distinct...
See Footage + Full Setlist From Cynic’s First Show in Nearly a Decade
Although progressive metal troupe Cynic put out a new studio record – Ascension Codes – in 2021, they haven’t been on stage since 2015. That is, until this past Friday (Jan. 27), when the group played a secret show at the Knitting Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. (with support from Future Usses). You can watch some footage and see the full setlist below.
Margot Robbie Reveals Overlap Between Slipknot + Soap Opera Fans on ‘The Graham Norton Show’
In addition to being an Academy Award-nominated actor, Margot Robbie is a diehard metalhead. She just proved her credentials once again on last week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, where she discussed bonding with the Neighbours fanbase over their love of Slipknot (to the half-joking, half-serious disapproval of fellow actor Cate Blanchett).
Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Sings in English on Sharon Kovacs’ ‘Child of Sin’
Who doesn’t love eccentric Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, especially when he goes outside the box by singing in English on someone else’s song? Well, that’s exactly what’s just happened with “Child of Sin,” a duet between Lindemann and Dutch singer/songwriter Sharon Kovacs (under the Kovacs banner).
35 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2023
The early 2000s were a great period for rock and metal music, with variations and subgenres sprouting up everywhere and music lovers ravenously supporting the latest releases from a wealth of veteran and emerging acts. In this list, we're taking you back 20 years to 2003 to showcase some of the amazing music that was issued and has stood the test of time.
Rock Fest Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Pantera, Slipknot, Godsmack + More
Get ready for the 2023 edition of Rock Fest, continuing to break new ground for the upcoming year. Cadott, Wisconsin will once again play host to one of summer's rites of rock music passage, welcoming a bill of acts led by headliners Pantera, Slipknot and Godsmack. The event will roll-out...
Charlie Benante Names ‘The Best Thrash Record’ Ever and It’s Not What You Might Think
Considering that the ‘Big 4’ of thrash metal are Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer, you’d probably say that one of them created the subgenre’s greatest record, right? Well, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante would disagree, as he feels that the “demo tape” of a certain Californian band reigns supreme.
Metallica’s James Hetfield Warns Fans Against Falling for Fake Accounts
Imposter accounts are rampant across social media, and obviously, iconic musicians are among the most prevalent targets. (Just ask Mike Portnoy.) Unfortunately, it looks like James Hetfield is yet another victim, and he’s adamantly cautioning fans to be wary of such deceptions. Yesterday (Jan. 14), the official Metallica Twitter...
Fans React to the Music + Message of Metallica’s New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
Today (Jan. 19), Metallica released "Screaming Suicide," the second single off their forthcoming 72 Seasons album and fans have reacted positively to not only the music, but the important message behind it. “‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide," James Hetfield says of the new song's aim, "The intention...
10 Best Late Career Albums by Classic Metal Bands, by Night Demon’s Jarvis Leatherby
For just over a decade, Night Demon, led by denim 'n' leather faithful Jarvis Leatherby (vocals, bass) have been preserving heavy metal's old ways as a more than formidable power trio. This is precisely why we invited Leatherby to chat a bit about the old school's new school with his picks for the 10 Best Late Career Albums by Classic Metal Bands.
Why Max Cavalera’s Guitars Only Have Four Strings on Them
For decades, Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura, Nailbomb, Killer Be Killed, Go Ahead and Die) has been known to equip his guitars with only four strings, but why?. The obvious answer is that he simply doesn't need them, right? Sure, but let's dig a bit deeper because there's certainly...
Will Marty Friedman Play with Megadeth Next Month? Probably.
It’s been 23 years since Marty Friedman parted with Megadeth, and while both artists have done great things since then, many fans have been longing for a reunion. Fortunately, it looks like that'll be happening soon, as Friedman has suggested that he’ll be joining the thrash legends on stage in Japan in late February.
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
Metallica Raffling Off Signed, Ultra Metal-Looking ‘Flying M’ Guitar for Charity
Now here's something truly metal from the metal masters themselves, Metallica. The veteran band are set to raffle off a super metal-looking, signed "Flying M" guitar for charity, and you can possibly end up getting your hands on it just by making a donation. The band has partnered with Fandiem...
Ville Valo Plays 9 HIM Songs at First-Ever Solo Show + Now Our Heart Aches in the Best Way
At his first-ever live performance under the new moniker VV, Ville Valo reclaimed a significant piece of his past while also looking forward, evenly dividing his 18-song setlist into nine new tracks and an additional nine HIM covers. The show was held on Jan. 13 at Tavastia, a nightclub in...
What Sammy Duet Is Able to Do in Goatwhore That the Band Couldn’t Have Early in Their Career
Goatwhore guitarist Sammy Duet was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. The group released Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven last year, marking their first new record in five years and a lot of that was thanks to being able to record in a manner not previously afforded to Goatwhore.
