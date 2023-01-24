ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

kfdi.com

South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide

A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 charged after Wichita toddler shoots mom in foot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after a Wichita toddler got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot his mother in the foot, two people arrested in connection with the shooting heard formal charges against them Thursday, Jan. 26, in Sedgwick County District Court. The injured mother, 22-year-old Kianna Nweji,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man charged with aggravated assault in S. Wichita deadly drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested last fall in connection with a drive-by shooting that fatally injured a 21-year-old man, heard formal charges against him Friday in Sedgwick County District Court. A judge charged Laquavion Bentley with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD officer, Rev. Kevass Harding offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage

That challenge questions if the death penalty is even constitutional. Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Suspect dies in rollover crash after Wichita police terminate pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a suspect in multiple larceny cases has died following a crash that happened moments after officers terminated a chase Thursday morning. Department spokesperson Trevor Macy said officers were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassall following up on information about a vehicle involved...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center

Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
WICHITA, KS

