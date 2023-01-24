Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
kfdi.com
South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide
A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
KWCH.com
Wichita police chief ‘shocked and saddened’ by Memphis officers’ actions in fatal beating
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan on Friday released a recorded message to share his response to the released video that shows the fatal beating of Tyre Nicols at the hands of five police officers with the Memphis Police Department. “I’m sure many of you have seen...
Wichita man who was brought back to scene of double-fatal crash by father sentenced
A Wichita man who was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash that killed two on a motorcycle in April 2022 was sentenced in court on Friday.
KWCH.com
2 charged after Wichita toddler shoots mom in foot
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after a Wichita toddler got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot his mother in the foot, two people arrested in connection with the shooting heard formal charges against them Thursday, Jan. 26, in Sedgwick County District Court. The injured mother, 22-year-old Kianna Nweji,...
Police identify Wichita couple in murder-suicide
Wichita police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in south Wichita.
KWCH.com
Man charged with aggravated assault in S. Wichita deadly drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested last fall in connection with a drive-by shooting that fatally injured a 21-year-old man, heard formal charges against him Friday in Sedgwick County District Court. A judge charged Laquavion Bentley with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by...
Records ID Wichita man killed in crash after police chase; car linked to larcenies
Kennedy Jewel Edmond collapsed near where he rolled a 2005 Toyota Corolla, according to Wichita police and the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.
Wichita couple charged after 2-year-old child shoots mom in foot
A man and a woman were charged on Thursday in connection to an incident where a mother was shot in the foot by her two-year-old child.
KWCH.com
Former WPD officer, Rev. Kevass Harding offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage
That challenge questions if the death penalty is even constitutional. Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood.
KWCH.com
Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
McPherson County man charged in killing of his mother
A Canton, Kansas, man was in court Friday where he was charged in connection to the killing of his mother.
If you call 911, it may be a while before Wichita police show up. Here’s why.
Response times have more than doubled in 13 years, an Eagle analysis found. Police – from rank-and-file officers to the chief – offer several reasons for the increase.
KAKE TV
Suspect dies in rollover crash after Wichita police terminate pursuit
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a suspect in multiple larceny cases has died following a crash that happened moments after officers terminated a chase Thursday morning. Department spokesperson Trevor Macy said officers were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassall following up on information about a vehicle involved...
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
foxkansas.com
Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center
Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals envelope full of cash from Wichita gas station
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Security video from a gas station at Mt. Vernon and Oliver shows that on December 19 at 9:20 a.m. a clerk went out the front door with a bank bag full of cash to make a deposit. The video shows a man running by and quickly...
Suspect dead after a police pursuit in SE Wichita
Suspect dead after a police pursuit in SE Wichita Suspect dead after a police pursuit in SE Wichita Suspect dead after a police pursuit in SE Wichita Suspect dead after a police pursuit in SE Wichita
Updated with video: Man dies in rollover crash after chase with Wichita police
Police said the chase was called off shortly after it started but the driver continued speeding. Police said they were looking for the vehicle in connection to multiple larcenies.
KWCH.com
Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
Comments / 2