Lisa Loring — who played the original Wednesday Addams character on the original “Addams Family” television show — has died. She was 64. Loring was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a “massive stroke,” her friend Laurie Jacobson said in a post on Facebook announcing the death. “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring,” Jacobson wrote. “4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days.” Loring’s family made the decision to remove the life support on Saturday and she passed overnight. Jacobson added: “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Loring was just 6 years old when she played Wednesday from 1964-1966. She also appeared in the sitcom “The Pruitts of Southampton” and the epic CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.”

53 MINUTES AGO