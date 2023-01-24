Read full article on original website
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Wow, Nicolas Cage Is REALLY Serious About Why He Likes Black Metal
When you think of Nicolas Cage, you likely think of films such as Con Air, National Treasure, Gone in 60 Seconds and a few others, but not black metal. However, he's declared his appreciation for the extreme genre, and gave a good explanation as to why. It's no secret that...
Why There’s Still a Good Chance Ozzy Osbourne Could Be Knighted
Australian Black Sabbath fan Helen Maidiotis has been trying to get Ozzy Osbourne knighted since at least 2013. Although she got additional support in 2014 – as well as tried again in 2019 – it’s yet to happen. Luckily, though, she has a new reason to believe it's still possible.
The Yellow Affair Boards ‘Power of Love’ from ‘Fado’’s Jonas Rothlaender (EXCLUSIVE)
Global sales shingle The Yellow Affair has acquired world rights to the modern love story “Power of Love” by German helmer Jonas Rothlaender, whose breakthrough movie “Fado” nabbed a Silver Hugo at Chicago and a German Film Critics’ for best feature debut. Julia M. Müller and Luisa Leopold are producing for Germany’s StickUp Filmproduktion, in co-production with Misha Jaari and Mark Lwoff of Finland’s BUFO (“The Gravedigger’s Wife”). The director’s sophomore feature film turns on power dynamics in a couple and the social norms expected of a male/female relationship. Toplining the feature are Saara Kotkaniemi (“Deadwind,” “Bordertown”) and Nicola Perot (“Marie-Antoinette,” “Der Hamster”)...
Lisa Loring who played the original Wednesday Addams dead at 64
Lisa Loring — who played the original Wednesday Addams character on the original “Addams Family” television show — has died. She was 64. Loring was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a “massive stroke,” her friend Laurie Jacobson said in a post on Facebook announcing the death. “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring,” Jacobson wrote. “4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days.” Loring’s family made the decision to remove the life support on Saturday and she passed overnight. Jacobson added: “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.” Loring was just 6 years old when she played Wednesday from 1964-1966. She also appeared in the sitcom “The Pruitts of Southampton” and the epic CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.”
‘I used to pretend to be much cooler than I was’: Fearne Cotton’s honest playlist
The Radio 2 DJ knows just what to play at a party yet finds herself terrified by karaoke. But which 80s pop heartthrob does she see regularly on the school run?
2023 Rock + Metal Music Festival Guide
Pack your sunscreen and shades in the go-bag, cuz' we've got lots of music festivals to get ready for. Although it's still the dead of winter, there have been a slew of spring and summer rock + metal festivals announced for 2023, and everything we know so far is packed in here.
Legendary Guitarist Jeff Beck Has Died at 78
The rock world has lost an immense talent as legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff Beck died Tuesday (Jan. 10) at the age of 78. The news was confirmed by Beck's publicist, who issued a statement that reads, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
Limp Bizkit Covering Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Is a Lot Better Than You’d Think
Limp Bizkit have a history of covering Metallica's iconic "Master of Puppets" at their live shows stretching all the way back to the '90s. And, wouldn't you know it, the Fred Durst-led nu-metal band's version is a lot better than one might initially think!. Don't believe us? Just keep reading…
Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
Metallica on Thursday (Jan. 19) released the new song "Screaming Suicide," the second single from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons, which arrives on April 14. Alongside the single and music video, Metallica shared the lyrics of the direly poetic yet urgently heartfelt song. "'Screaming Suicide' addresses the taboo word of...
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
Now You Can Watch Metallica’s Full Old School Tribute Show for Jon + Marsha Zazula
Metallica played some pretty memorable shows in 2022, and one of the year's standout performances has turned up as a fully edited video that you can revisit below. The show in question was the band's Jon and Marsha Zazula tribute show that took place back in November in Hollywood, Florida.
Why Anthrax’s Scott Ian Says More ‘Big 4’ Shows Won’t Happen Until At Least 2025
Yesterday (Jan. 14), Loudwire wrote about Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante’s love for Exodus (who’ll be supporting them on the second leg of Anthrax’s 40th anniversary North American tour). Logically, those upcoming concerts have led fans to wonder about the ‘Big 4’ of thrash metal reuniting on stage. According to Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, that’s unlikely to happen for a few more years, if at all.
Rock Fest Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Pantera, Slipknot, Godsmack + More
Get ready for the 2023 edition of Rock Fest, continuing to break new ground for the upcoming year. Cadott, Wisconsin will once again play host to one of summer's rites of rock music passage, welcoming a bill of acts led by headliners Pantera, Slipknot and Godsmack. The event will roll-out...
Ranking the Closing Song on Every Iron Maiden Album
Here are Iron Maiden's album-closing songs ranked from worst to best. We should all be so lucky to utter famous last words; as mere mortal humans, we have but one chance to make them worthy of remembrance. But when applied to the album format, a famous last song can be enjoyed forever, while an infamously crappy one can conversely damn a band for all eternity. Now, back in the vinyl era (the original vinyl era), two sides and a 40-minute run-time encouraged most bands to leave some of their best tracks for last; while the ultimately short-lived compact disc era, with its hour-plus programs, way-too-many songs, and single-side sequencing, saw many artists saving their very worst for last.
Pete Wentz Watched Metallica Documentary Before Making New Fall Out Boy Album
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz recently explained how Metallica's Some Kind of Monster helped him put focus on his long-running pop-punk band, particularly when considering musical longevity. The Fall Out Boy bassist and figurehead (pictured above at left) watched the 2004 Metallica documentary ahead of recording his group's eighth studio...
Linkin Park Launch Cryptic, Old School Countdown on Website – But What For?
Linkin Park have launched a cryptic countdown on their website that has a five-day timer earlier today (Jan. 27) at 3PM ET. Not much has been heard from the band or its members in recent months, so any activity from Linkin Park on this scale feels pretty significant. And even though the countdown pages don't contain a whole lot of information, there's some huge clues that could perhaps lead fans to solving the mystery before the clock expires on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Why Max Cavalera’s Guitars Only Have Four Strings on Them
For decades, Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura, Nailbomb, Killer Be Killed, Go Ahead and Die) has been known to equip his guitars with only four strings, but why?. The obvious answer is that he simply doesn't need them, right? Sure, but let's dig a bit deeper because there's certainly...
