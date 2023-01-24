Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
NBC Sports
Bruins trade targets: Five forwards Boston should pursue ahead of deadline
The Boston Bruins are on pace to set the NHL record for most points and most wins by a single team in regular season history. This team has all the makings of a special group, so even though there are no glaring weaknesses for general manager Don Sweeney to address before the March 3 trade deadline, standing pat would be foolish.
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
markerzone.com
COYOTES VALIMAKI FINED BY DOPS FOR SLASHING ANAHEIM'S MAX JONES
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has fined Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jusso Valimaki the maximum allowable amount for slashing Anaheim Ducks forward Max Jones on Tuesday night. Valimaki was initially assessed a five minute major and a game misconduct on the play.
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN PULLS PENGUINS' LETANG ASIDE IN WARMUPS TO OFFER CONDOLENCES
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has had a difficult journey in the 2022-23 season, first suffering a stroke in November - from which he returned a week later. Letang's father - Claude Fouquet - then passed away to start the new year. One can only imagine the personal grief associated...
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE, SHARKS SWAP FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICKS IN FOUR-PLAYER TRADE
The San Jose Sharks announced on Wednesday night that they've traded former first-round pick Ryan Merkley and forward Matt Nieto to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Martin Kaut and Jacob MacDonald. Merkley, 22, requested a trade from the Sharks in early January. In 30 games for the Sharks' AHL...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Canucks-Blackhawks Game
It was another out-of-town game and another sighting of Kyle Dubas — the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs — on Jan. 24 at the game in Vancouver between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. While the CHL’s Top Prospects Game took place on the following evening in Langley and could explain his presence along with other league GM’s at the Canucks’ game, a visit like this one always sparks speculation and curiosity.
NHL
Chemistry Lessons for Kraken
It's easy to talk about team bonding but much harder to come by. For coach Dave Hakstol, he saw the mixture start in training camp and now progressing in five-game segments. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol approaches the long grind of an NHL regular season in five-game segments. Keep "winning" each segment (earning the majority of the 10 standings points available) and your team is trending in a positive direction.
10 observations: Hawks cruise past Flames without Toews
The Blackhawks cruised past the Calgary Flames 5-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. 1. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness. It's the second time he's missed a game this season because of an illness. The Blackhawks were shut out by New Jersey 3-0 on Dec. 6 in the first game without Toews, but it was much different this time around.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
SEATTLE - The Flames get right back at it this evening, taking on the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri -...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
Blackhawks' Luke Philp Scores First NHL Point Under Perfectly Unconventional Circumstances
The 27-year-old scored his first NHL point in a game he wasn't even slated to play in, and it's only fitting given his unconventional path to the show.
NHL
WINNING HAND!
The Calgary Flames Ambassadors and the Calgary Flames held their 16th Calgary Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament raising over $425,000. Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni and local celebrities, including Daniel Negreanu, played with more than 400 other poker participants at the sold-out event at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. Participants bought in to raise funds for Calgary Flames Foundation programs and charities and to play against their hockey heroes for the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
ADHSHL to Host 11th Annual All-Star Games Sunday at Great Park Ice
The Anaheim Ducks today announced that the National Hockey League (NHL) club's Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League (ADHSHL) will host the 11th annual ADHSHL All-Star Games hydrated by BioSteel on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena. Players representing all 55 ADHSHL schools across 29 high...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 27
* A pair of young defensemen shone Thursday as 20-year-old Owen Power extended his goal streak to three games while 21-year-old Moritz Seider collected his third career three-assist performance. * Thursday marked the third straight day to feature at least three games requiring overtime. The longest stretch of days with...
NHL
Wish Upon an Ice Rink
Right down to notching a 6-1 win over a division rival, the Kraken and Make-a-Wish Alaska & Washington skated a nine-year-old Jackson Boboth's hockey dream into reality. When Everett Boboth looked across the family dinner table one November night in 2020, his eyes focused on the complexions of sons Owen and Jackson. The boys are identical twins but at this meal, Owen's face was "pink and healthy while Jackson looked like a ghost next to him."
NHL
Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings defeat Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. Fabbri shot into an open left side after taking a pass from Michael Rasmussen on a 2-on-1 for the winning goal. "I think...
