Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
One Injuried After Explosion On USC CampusWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
KESQ
Chino Hills homeowner recognized for making his home as fire-resistant as possible
CHINO HILLS, California (KABC) — While there’s no such thing as a fire-proof home, one home located in Chino Hills might be as close to one as you can possibly get. Over the past year and a half, homeowner O.P. Almaraz made many alterations to his home on Rock Ridge Way. Consequently, it’s the first home to get the Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation from the non-profit Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.
KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
Body found near Orange County recreational park
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
Arcadia doughnut shop fundraising to help Monterey Park shooting victims
A couple in Arcadia is selling doughnuts to raise money for the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting. It's an effort to honor the victims, including one who was very close to the couple.
Fire crews battle large fire in Los Angeles County apartment complex
Firefighters battled a fire inside an L.A. County two-story apartment building Thursday evening. Calls about the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. at a building located in Westlake on the 2800 block of 7th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department. Prior to the fire breaking out inside the […]
Tractor-Trailer Loaded with Produce Catches Fire, Driver Burned
Irwindale, Los Angeles County, CA: A tractor-trailer erupted into flames burning the driver on the 210 Freeway in the city of Irwindale just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday,… Read more "Tractor-Trailer Loaded with Produce Catches Fire, Driver Burned"
AOL Corp
'The calm in people's chaos': Golden retrievers comfort Monterey Park after mass shooting
Solace-seeking mourners navigating the darkness shrouding California’s close-knit Monterey Park have discovered a source of comfort in the form of cuddly, four-legged friends. In the wake of the Saturday mass shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio that claimed 11 lives, Lutheran Church Charities deployed five trained golden retrievers from...
2 Rescued from Vehicle After Traffic Collision in Pacific Palisades
Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, CA: Two victims were trapped in need of rescue after a traffic collision involving two vehicles early Friday morning, Jan. 27, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to...
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cast and crew visit Monterey Park to honor shooting victims
The cast and crew of the Oscar-nominated film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" honored the victims of the Monterey Park massacre with a touching Lunar New Year celebration at one of the city's popular restaurants.
Metro looking to expand homeless services, create service hubs along its train routes
The board voted unanimously Thursday to look at solutions that could include assigning outreach workers to all 13 “end-of-the-line” stations that include cities like Azusa, Norwalk, Redondo Beach and Long Beach. The post Metro looking to expand homeless services, create service hubs along its train routes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
Santa Monica Mirror
Debris Washed Ashore at Santa Monica Beach
Debris Washed Ashore at Santa Monica Beach During Last Week’s Storms. @smmirrornews Debris Washed Ashore at Santa Monica Beach During Last Week’s Storms #stormdamage #weather #wildweather #santamonicabeach #santamonica #rainstorm ♬ original sound – Santa Monica Mirror.
yovenice.com
Venice to Welcome Melrose Avenue Butcher Shop
Standing’s Butchering to open on Main Street in Venice. After a long delay, possibly caused by the pandemic, Standing’s Butchery is moving forward with the proposed location in Venice Beach as reported by Toddrickallen.com. Standing’s Butchery is a boutique meat shop, with its main location on Melrose, that specializes in selling local and pasture-raised meats. Standing’s website states, “All of our beef is 100% grass-fed and grass-finished. Our pork and poultry are raised on pasture here in California.” Standing’s offers pick up and delivery.
Eater
Sticky Rice Restaurateur Just Opened a Soulful Thai Restaurant Hidden in Altadena
David Tewasart, the restaurateur behind three Sticky Rice locations (Highland Park, Echo Park, and Grand Central Market in Downtown) and Moon Rabbit inside Grand Central Market, quietly opened a Thai restaurant called Miya at 2470 Lake Avenue in Altadena on Friday, January 20. The restaurant, named after Tewasart’s daughter, is only taking walk-up orders for now with the takeout menu posted on the restaurant’s front door. Plans to open the dining room and to build out a back patio and sidewalk seating are in the works.
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Health-Conscious Restaurant Closes Downtown Santa Monica Location
A popular health-conscious restaurant has shut down its Downtown Santa Monica location. Flower Child restaurant in Santa Monica at 1332 2nd Street has closed after 7 years as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant closed officially, according to the Yelp page, about three weeks ago. The restaurant’s website states its mission...
Surveillance video shows burglary at small business in Riverside's Canyon Crest neighborhood
Canyon Crest Town Center in Riverside is known for its small businesses that offer an array of eateries and shops. But since the start of the new year, it's been the target of burglars.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
coloradoboulevard.net
Lunar New Year Celebrations Continue in Alhambra and San Gabriel
Celebrations of the Lunar New Year will go on as scheduled in most San Gabriel Valley cities. Alhambra released a statement which said that Sheriff Luna has confirmed that the tragic events of Saturday night were not related to the Lunar new year festival, and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. He added that additional resources from the Alhambra Police department would be on hand to reassure those participating in the celebrations.
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
