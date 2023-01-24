CHINO HILLS, California (KABC) — While there’s no such thing as a fire-proof home, one home located in Chino Hills might be as close to one as you can possibly get. Over the past year and a half, homeowner O.P. Almaraz made many alterations to his home on Rock Ridge Way. Consequently, it’s the first home to get the Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation from the non-profit Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO