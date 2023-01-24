Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
Mayor Thao announces leadership team, including interim city administrators
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the members of her senior leadership team today, including the two public servants who will fill in as interim city administrators until a permanent candidate is appointed. Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey will take over as interim city administrator after Ed Reiskin leaves...
San Ramon Valley High School issues apology for racist remark made by student during basketball game
According to a statement from Principal Whitney Cottrell, the students used racist language toward a member of the Dublin High School team while he was shooting a free throw.
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
publicceo.com
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announces appointments for interim city administrator, senior staff
Oakland’s Mayor Sheng Thao has asked current Oakland Public Works Director G. Harold Duffey and former Interim City Administrator Steven Falk to serve as interim city administrators after current administrator Ed Reiskin steps away at the end of this month. The appointments have been sent to the Oakland City Council for its consideration next week.
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
U.S. Post Office job fair event seeks to hire about 400 positions in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The U.S. Postal Service rolling out a one-day job fair at multiple East Bay locations Thursday, part of a statewide hiring event.The USPS wants to fill nearly 400 positions across the East Bay, and 14 post office facilities will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. There will also be simultaneous job fairs held at 77 post offices across California with the goal of hiring 2,400 new employees."There is no better time than now to join the Postal Service. We're looking for employees with an eye on the future to help deliver an essential...
richmondstandard.com
CEI plans to close El Sobrante center, open new center on Richmond border
The Center for Elders’ independence (CEI) has announced plans to close the Guardian Adult Day Health Care Center at 3905 San Pablo Dam Rd. in El Sobrante on Feb. 26, and to open a new state-of-the-art center on the Richmond-El Sobrante border late this year that will provide “highly coordinated health care and social services” to seniors through the Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model of care.
New Downtown Stockton event aims to support small businesses, encourage connections
STOCKTON, Calif. — A new event in Stockton is aiming to mix local pride and support for small businesses while bringing positive activities downtown. For Alexis Jones, a Stockton native and the event's main coordinator, "Small Business Sundays" are about more than sales. "If you are a small business...
Eater
This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees
In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urges calm ahead of Tyre Nichols beating video release
OAKLAND -- Ahead of Friday's scheduled release of the video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urged citizens to be peaceful during any protests.In a statement, Thao said she could not imagine the pain of Nichols's family seeing a video of their loved one brutally beaten, and it was her hope that the swift charges against the officers who killed him would bring a measure of justice to his family. "I know all of Oakland stands with them today," said Thao.Thao said it was understandable people across the country...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo police union ignored subpoena in Sean Monterrosa civil rights case, attorneys allege
VALLEJO – The Vallejo Police Officers Association has not responded for nearly a year to a subpoena by attorneys representing the family of Sean Monterrosa, who was shot and killed by Vallejo police in 2020, leading the attorneys to ask a federal court to compel the police union to cooperate.
KTVU FOX 2
Atria Walnut Creek worker charged in death of assisted living facility resident
A worker from an assisted living facility in Walnut Creek has been charged for allegedly killing a 94-year-old man with dementia after he ingested a cleaning solution last August. Lateshia Starling, 54, was accused on Friday of elder or dependent adult abuse by the Contra Costa County District Attorney. Constantine...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
Oakland housing activist arrested during protest over residential eviction protections
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County Sheriff arrested a housing activist Tuesday as her group staged a demonstration in the Alameda County Board of Supervisors' chambers to demand basic eviction protections for residential tenants in the unincorporated parts of the county. The sit-in by Moms 4 Housing, which advocates for housing as a human right, started Tuesday afternoon at the County Administration Building in Oakland. Moms 4 Housing members and supporters were planning to demonstrate in the board chambers there for 60 hours for the 60,000 tenants in the county. But following the arrest of member Dominique Walker, the group went...
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind...
San Mateo County woman can't get daughter's memorial fund donations to Nagorno-Karabagh due to humanitarian crisis
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Anush Harutyunova’s life was claimed by cancer five years ago. The Cupertino High graduate was a dedicated dancer, so her mother, Anahit Tarkhanyan, established a memorial fund in her honor to help other students learn the art form halfway around the world. But for the last 45 days, they […]
NBC Bay Area
Richmond Teacher Throws Student to Floor After Reportedly Being Called Racial Slur
A Richmond High School substitute teacher was captured on video this week grabbing a student and throwing him to the floor after the student reportedly called him a racial slur. West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hurst confirmed the teacher is no longer employed by the district...
BART suspends Transbay service, major delays on all lines
BART indefinitely halted all transbay service Friday due to track damage from overnight maintenance, the agency said this morning. The Red, Yellow and Orange lines have since been restored. “We are suggesting that people who are not on BART seek alternative means of transportation, ferries and buses” across the bay, said Jim Allison, a spokesperson for BART. Commuters can find a map of route alternatives provided by the agency below. ...
10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
