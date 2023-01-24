Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Utah Legislature gives final passage to school choice scholarships, teacher raises
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate gave final passage to legislation that will provide $8,000 scholarships to qualifying families for private schools and other private education options and give licensed educators a $6,000 pay raise. The Senate voted 20-8 Thursday to approve the bill, which now heads to...
ksl.com
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Hundreds turn Wasatch Front Regional Council meeting into anti-gondola protest
SALT LAKE CITY — The Wasatch Front Regional Council on Thursday voted to release its transportation plan for public comment during an uncharacteristically charged meeting that brought out hundreds of Utahns to protest. The contention stems from the plan's inclusion of the Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, which the Utah...
ksl.com
What's behind northern Utah's 'brown clouds'? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the "dense winter brown clouds" that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah's northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines. The...
ksl.com
Advisories issued as Utah's snowy winter continues
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. Snow began falling Friday morning in northern Utah, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for areas including Logan and Brigham City. The advisory originally expired at noon but was extended to 3 p.m. The...
Comments / 0