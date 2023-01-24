Read full article on original website
Related
Dubuque casino plans millions of dollars in renovations
The managers of the Q Casino in Dubuque are asking state regulators today for approval of a multi-million dollar renovation plan. The casino’s chief commercial officer Stacy Kansky says there are a couple things driving the plan. “It’s been about 15 years plus that we’ve done any significant upgrades to the property. And so we felt it was really important for us to reinvest in ourselves if we want to grow, especially as some of these new nearby gaming properties, and Wisconsin and Illinois are opening up,” Kansky says.
Poopsie’s Plans to Bring More Smiles with Opening of New Building
Something has been in the works at the beloved Galena shop known as Poopsie's. The colorful beacon of joy and entertainment has expanded to take over the space next door. As a result, Poopsie's has effectively super-sized itself, now occupying the former Illinois Bank & Trust, adjacent to its current location, at 400 South Main Street.
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Mercy Cedar Rapids to open off-site Emergency Room in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Cedar Rapids said it plans to build a second off-site Emergency Room in Marion, with an anticipated opening in 2024. The site will be located at 3701 Katz Drive, off 10th Avenue in Marion, next to the MercyCare Marion clinic. In a press release, Mercy...
City of Dubuque Accepting Park Renaming Proposals
The City of Dubuque is accepting name proposals for the previously named Pyatigorsk Park, located at 16th St. and Kerper Blvd, per a press release from the City. The park is being renamed using a process approved by the City Council after Travel Dubuque’s Sister City Committee voted to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with the Russian city in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. In August, City Council members agreed to remove any signage related to Pyatigorsk.
Northeast Iowa Farmer Shares His Formula For Success
As a fifth-generation farmer, Jack Smith is invested in finding ways to reduce inputs and costs in his operation. How? By raising cover crops and grazing cattle. Smith runs a beef operation in the Bankston area of Dubuque County. His family has been farming the land since 1853. We're fortunate...
Mercy Cedar Rapids Planning Marion Emergency Department
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Mercy Cedar Rapids is planning an Emergency Department near its Marion clinic, at 3701 Katz Drive. It's expected to open in 2024. Mercy opened it's first off-site Emergency location in Hiawatha in 2020. “Patient and public response to the Hiawatha location has been extremely positive,” said...
Upcoming Author Event At Carnegie-Stout Public Library Takes Me Down Historical ‘Rabbit-Hole’
According to a press release from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, they will be welcoming local researcher and historian John T. Pregler on Sunday, February 5th, at 1pm. Pregler will be giving a presentation about his latest book, “Historic Tales of Old Dubuque,” in the third-floor auditorium. This presentation...
Dubuque Nurse Makes Top Iowa Nurses List With UnityPoint Health – Finley
According to a press release from UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, one of our local Dubuque nurses, RN Barb White, was named to 2023's Great Iowa Nurses list. She was the only nurse from a Dubuque-based health care facility to be honored this year. Barb has been with UnityPoint Health for more than 40 years, working in the Family Birthing Suites.
Galena To Host Over 300 Special Olympics Athletes At 42nd Annual State Winter Games
According to a press release from the organization, Special Olympics Illinois athletes throughout the state will be heading to Galena to compete in the 42nd annual Winter Games from Tuesday, January 31st to Thursday, February 2nd. Nearly 340 athletes will compete during the three-day competition across a number of events....
Structure fire displaces five residents in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:53 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Blvd. for a structure fire of a three-story residence. Crews arrived just three minutes later and began fighting the fire. After extinguishing the fire, responders conducted a search of the residence on all three floors. The fire department was unable to locate any operational smoke detectors in the building.
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials Caused Fire
Authorities say a fire that displaced two families this week in Dubuque was caused by the improper disposal of smoking material. No injuries were reported in the blaze at a residence on Loras Boulevard. Firefighters were dispatched just before 4pm Tuesday to a fire on the third floor of a three-story, multi-family residence. Crews helped evacuate five occupants from the first and second floors of the building. The fire was contained to one room on the third floor of the structure. Additionally, two adults living on the second floor temporarily were displaced due to water damage.
Dubuque police seek tips on theft of pickup with snowplow
The Dubuque Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck with a snowplow on it. The truck owned by Arensdorf Construction was stolen Wednesday morning from the area of East Sixth and White streets. Traffic camera footage shows the vehicle leaving the city on Key West Drive. Anyone with information about the theft should contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously. They can be submitted by calling police at 563-589-4415.
Officials release 911 phone call from Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (WQAD) - Officials have released the 911 phone call made on the morning a Cedar Falls family was murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park. It happened in the early morning hours of July 22, 2022 in Jackson County. Investigators found Tyler, Sarah, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula Schmidt...
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
