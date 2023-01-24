ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Loss vs Senators

The losses continue to pile up for the New York Islanders, who are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. After a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they lost to the Ottawa Senators 2-1, closing out their short Canadian road trip without a point. The...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Järnkrok Providing Great Value and Versatility

When a lot of the Toronto Maple Leafs depth pieces left in free agency, there were many questions as to who could fill the void left by the absence of Ilya Mikheyev and Ondrej Kase. Both players were bottom-six forwards, but were given the opportunity to succeed and thrive in a top-six role when they were called upon to do so.
FOX Sports

Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Schmaltz has hat trick to back Vejmelka in Coyotes' 5-0 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz had his first NHL hat trick, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Thursday night. Schmaltz scored twice in a three-minute span midway through the second period,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

