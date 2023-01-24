Read full article on original website
Poopsie’s Plans to Bring More Smiles with Opening of New Building
Something has been in the works at the beloved Galena shop known as Poopsie's. The colorful beacon of joy and entertainment has expanded to take over the space next door. As a result, Poopsie's has effectively super-sized itself, now occupying the former Illinois Bank & Trust, adjacent to its current location, at 400 South Main Street.
Northeast Iowa Farmer Shares His Formula For Success
As a fifth-generation farmer, Jack Smith is invested in finding ways to reduce inputs and costs in his operation. How? By raising cover crops and grazing cattle. Smith runs a beef operation in the Bankston area of Dubuque County. His family has been farming the land since 1853. We're fortunate...
Upcoming Author Event At Carnegie-Stout Public Library Takes Me Down Historical ‘Rabbit-Hole’
According to a press release from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, they will be welcoming local researcher and historian John T. Pregler on Sunday, February 5th, at 1pm. Pregler will be giving a presentation about his latest book, “Historic Tales of Old Dubuque,” in the third-floor auditorium. This presentation...
Dubuque Nurse Makes Top Iowa Nurses List With UnityPoint Health – Finley
According to a press release from UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, one of our local Dubuque nurses, RN Barb White, was named to 2023's Great Iowa Nurses list. She was the only nurse from a Dubuque-based health care facility to be honored this year. Barb has been with UnityPoint Health for more than 40 years, working in the Family Birthing Suites.
Galena To Host Over 300 Special Olympics Athletes At 42nd Annual State Winter Games
According to a press release from the organization, Special Olympics Illinois athletes throughout the state will be heading to Galena to compete in the 42nd annual Winter Games from Tuesday, January 31st to Thursday, February 2nd. Nearly 340 athletes will compete during the three-day competition across a number of events....
Dubuque County Fairgrounds Holding Blue Ribbon Fundraiser in February
Who doesn't enjoy a hearty meal, delicious drinks, and rousing entertainment in the company of good friends? Tie those easily embraceable things together and throw "supporting a good cause" into the mix, and you have an upcoming fundraiser at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds you won't want to miss!. The Dubuque...
Dubuque’s Rusty Taco is Now For Sale
Just a week after KWWL reported the restaurant was closed, Dubuque's Rusty Taco location finds itself listed as for sale on RE/MAX's website. The location at 3333 Asbury Road in Dubuque, right near the intersection of JFK Road, was listed by David Sandman of RE/MAX Advantage. The asking price is $650,000, but the premier location and the fact that the building has numerous amenities makes the six-figure ask reasonable.
Everyone loves a party, and I've got the invitation for you. Sundown Mountain Resort will be hopping this Sunday (1/29) from Noon to 8pm for the Founders Party in the South Lodge.
This event is just another way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sundown Mountain. It was also a nice chance to sit down and talk about the history of the establishment with owner and operator Mark Gordon. It's funny to think that Mark was just 8 years old when his...
Jo Daviess Beef Association Announces 2023 Student Scholarships
The Jo Daviess Beef Association is excited to announce the release of their 2023 scholarship for students in Jo Daviess County seeking education in the agricultural industry. To obtain an application contact your high school counselor, FFA Advisor, the Farm Bureau Office, or the Jo Daviess Extension Office. If you need further information, please contact Karen Koester at 815-275-3083. Applications must be received by the association scholarship committee by April 1, 2023.
A Cosmetics and Boutique Studio in Dubuque Has Relocated
A popular Dubuque cosmetics shop and boutique has officially moved to a new location after nearly two decades in Kennedy Mall, according to the Telegraph Herald. Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique is now located at 806 Wacker Drive, Suite 138 in Dubuque, adjacent to Copyworks. A soft-opening was held on Thursday, January 12th to commemorate the new location.
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Announces Scholarships
According to a press release from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. Scholarships can be applied...
Fall Out Boy Sends Fans on Scavenger Hunt in Dyersville
Die-hard fans of the beloved emo-rock band Fall Out Boy who happened to live in eastern Iowa got a surprise call-to-action this weekend when the group sent their fans on a scavenger hunt to a popular Tri-States landmark. Fall Out Boy posted a clue on their Twitter account this past...
Dubuque Police Searching for Arson Suspect
On January 22nd at 6:40 a.m. Dubuque Police and Fire Departments were dispatched for the report of a structure fire at 625 Rhomberg Ave. A fire was located within apartment #5 and the sole occupant in the residence at that time evacuated when she awoke to the smell of smoke. The Dubuque Police Department assisted the Dubuque Fire Marshall’s Office with a subsequent investigation. It was learned that prior to the fire, someone had entered this apartment and stolen several items, including clothing, jewelry, and electronics.
Bill Blagg Dazzles Dubuque with Magic and Personal Stories
The renowned illusionist Bill Blagg brought his show to the University of Dubuque's (UD) Heritage Center on January 13, 2023. For roughly 90 minutes, Blagg showed the Tri-States "the impossible" with a show predicated on jaw-dropping magic tricks, cutting-edge illusions, and a bevy of personal stories to tie it all together.
Death Of Intruder “Justified” in Monticello Break-In
According to Police and KWWL, a preliminary investigation of a fatal shooting of an armed intruder in Monticello suggests that the shooting was justified. On January 11th a little before 2pm, Monticello Police and several other agencies responded to an in-progress break-in of a home on 309 South Sycamore Street.
JDIFF Begins Winter Film Series Tonight (1/19)
The Julien Film Festival in Dubuque will begin its annual winter film series tonight, Thursday January 19th with a showing of the film "JustUs" at the Hotel Julien Dubuque. “JustUs,” a 50-minute documentary, shares stories of former prisoners reentering society. The film focusses on their successful reentry into society. "JustUs" highlights the grassroots efforts of prisoners, ex-prisoners and activists in reforming the criminal justice system and ending the racial disparity in sending African-Americans to prison. It began as a pitch that prisoner Cedric B. Theus typed up and mailed to his friend and then-student-activist, Maya Ben-Shahar. Cedric and Maya had first corresponded through a pen pal program, and after several years of writing, emailing and calling, they had developed deep respect for one another’s voices. The film also looks at former prisoners unique bonds with people still left on the inside.
Cuba City Police K-9 Thor Seeks Your Help!
According to a press release, the Cuba City Police Department, and Non-Profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, hope to fund local K9 Thor with a brand-new bullet resistant vest to help keep him safe while he's out saving the community!. This is huge news for the law enforcement office in Cuba...
Man Dies After Fall in Dyersville; Another Man Injured
According to police and our news partners at KWWL, a man from Manchester is dead, and a second person is hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Local police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way, on Thursday (1/19) just before 9am.
