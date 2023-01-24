Randall King thinks it's his job to keep people two-stepping on the dancefloor and his new song and video – "You In A Honkytonk" – aim to do just that. "You In A Honkytonk" is a popular track from King's 2022 album "Shot Glass," and the Amarillo, Texas, native wanted to create a video with as much enthusiasm as fans have for the song. To do it, he turned to the location of his first headlining show in Tennessee, Cahoots Dancehall & Honkytonk in Lebanon, Tennessee – as well as to TikTok.

