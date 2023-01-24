Read full article on original website
CMT
CMT Roundup: Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Caroline Jones with Alyssa Bonagura, Elle King, Luke Combs, Chris Janson and More Drop New Songs
Country music is boiling over with new music this week including fresh songs from the genre's leading men, Luke Combs, Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Chris Janson, Tyler Hubbard and more. Elle King also released her debut country album while RaeLynn shared a new song and Gabby Barrett's duet with Colton Dixon is out. Hear these new songs and more in the Roundup playlist at the bottom of the story.
CMT
Luke Combs Releases Title Track To Highly Anticipated Album, "Growin' Up And Gettin' Old"
Country music's heavy-hitter Luke Combs has revealed more details about his highly anticipated album, "Gowin' Up And Gettin' Old" and released the title track. Nearly nine months after his three-time GRAMMY-nominated record "Growin' Up," the country sensation announced Friday (Jan. 27) morning that the next installment will be available March 24 and will serve as his "coming of age" project.
CMT
Tyler Hubbard Talks Self-Titled Debut Album And How The Florida Georgia Line Split "Impacted" His Artistry
Tyler Hubbard's debut solo album proves that he's more than one-half of Florida Georgia Line. The multi-platinum artist joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his recently (Jan. 27) released record and how pursuing a career separate from his former bandmate Brian Kelley has impacted his craft. Hubbard...
CMT
WATCH: Randall King Updates "Urban Cowboy" With Spicy New Video "You In A Honkytonk"
Randall King thinks it's his job to keep people two-stepping on the dancefloor and his new song and video – "You In A Honkytonk" – aim to do just that. "You In A Honkytonk" is a popular track from King's 2022 album "Shot Glass," and the Amarillo, Texas, native wanted to create a video with as much enthusiasm as fans have for the song. To do it, he turned to the location of his first headlining show in Tennessee, Cahoots Dancehall & Honkytonk in Lebanon, Tennessee – as well as to TikTok.
