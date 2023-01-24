ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMT Roundup: Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Caroline Jones with Alyssa Bonagura, Elle King, Luke Combs, Chris Janson and More Drop New Songs

Country music is boiling over with new music this week including fresh songs from the genre's leading men, Luke Combs, Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Chris Janson, Tyler Hubbard and more. Elle King also released her debut country album while RaeLynn shared a new song and Gabby Barrett's duet with Colton Dixon is out. Hear these new songs and more in the Roundup playlist at the bottom of the story.
CMT

Miranda Lambert Celebrates Four Years Of Marriage With Her “Main Squeeze” In Paradise

It’s officially been four years since Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, tied the knot. The “If I Was a Cowboy” singer took to social media this week to share a string of photos from their anniversary getaway. Although the happy couple has not revealed where they are in the world, their radiating smiles in the Instagram carousel confirm they are on island time.
