State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: Having weathered several storms, James Franklin returns to verge of a breakthrough

Penn State couldn’t be in better hands than those of 50-year-old James Franklin, who is embarking on his 10th season at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ football program. In saying that, I know I’ll be hearing guffaws from at least 1 of my 5 siblings, at least a couple old Pennsylvania high school friends and a few readers and social media buddies. As Franklin himself is wont to say, “I get it.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Is Done With The Referees

Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is fed up with Big Ten referees. After the Nittany Lions' 20-point loss to Rutgers on Tuesday night, Shrewsberry criticized the performance of his team and the job done by game officials. "I want to live as long as my parents have lived, ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Altoona defensive end Manny Miller makes his college pick

Altoona’s Manny Miller will soon realize his dream as a Division I student-athlete. Miller, the Mountain Lions’ aggressive and talented defensive end recently took to social media to announce his next destination. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder gave a verbal commitment to join Saint Francis in Loretto. “First off, I...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Penn State president gives advice to Centre County businesses

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, joined the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County [CBICC] on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a discussion with business owners and local leaders on economic development and employee retention. Bendapudi had many messages to Centre County businesses, but one, in particular, stood out. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Onward State

Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations

University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Casino to open in State College, PA

State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?

Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
readthereporter.com

Four local students make Dean’s List at Bucknell University

Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Locally, four Hamilton...
LEWISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge

BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
BEECH CREEK, PA
