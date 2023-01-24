Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Having weathered several storms, James Franklin returns to verge of a breakthrough
Penn State couldn’t be in better hands than those of 50-year-old James Franklin, who is embarking on his 10th season at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ football program. In saying that, I know I’ll be hearing guffaws from at least 1 of my 5 siblings, at least a couple old Pennsylvania high school friends and a few readers and social media buddies. As Franklin himself is wont to say, “I get it.”
No. 1 Penn State wrestling is too much for No. 2 Iowa in battle of NCAA powerhouses
The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team proved its ranking it legitimate with a convincing 23-14 win over Iowa at a jam-packed Bryce Jordan Center Friday night. Down 14-9 after six bouts, PSU captured the final four matchups to win going away. Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions are now 11-0 overall...
Michigan hockey begins weekend with top-10 victory over Penn State; Adam Fantilli scores twice
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan hockey team scored four goals in the first 31 minutes and added a pair of empty netters late to secure a 7-3 victory over No. 6 Penn State on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena. Adam Fantilli, the NCAA leader in points per...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Penn State wrestling vs. No. 2 Iowa
Penn State is putting its No. 1 ranking on the line as it faces No. 2 Iowa at a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center Friday night. These are our live updates from the battle of Big Ten powerhouses. Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions are 10-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference. They...
Former Penn State LB Jamari Buddin picks transfer destination
Former Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin is exiting the NCAA Transfer Portal and heading to the southwest, he announced on social media Wednesday. Buddin announced he’ll play at New Mexico State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career in State College with the Nittany Lions.
Mifflin County wrestling clips State College 39-33 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown
Mifflin County battled to a hard-fought 39-33 divisional victory against State College Thursday. Hunter Johnson (120), Kamden Everly (126), Parker Kearns (160), Avery Aurand (189), and Truitt Davis (215) each tallied pins to pace the Huskies.
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Is Done With The Referees
Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry is fed up with Big Ten referees. After the Nittany Lions' 20-point loss to Rutgers on Tuesday night, Shrewsberry criticized the performance of his team and the job done by game officials. "I want to live as long as my parents have lived, ...
Altoona defensive end Manny Miller makes his college pick
Altoona’s Manny Miller will soon realize his dream as a Division I student-athlete. Miller, the Mountain Lions’ aggressive and talented defensive end recently took to social media to announce his next destination. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder gave a verbal commitment to join Saint Francis in Loretto. “First off, I...
How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa in the second BJC dual: TV channel, radio and livestream
The dual is set to start at 8:30 p.m.
Penn State president gives advice to Centre County businesses
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, joined the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County [CBICC] on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a discussion with business owners and local leaders on economic development and employee retention. Bendapudi had many messages to Centre County businesses, but one, in particular, stood out. […]
Former Penn State President Graham Spanier to promote his book on Sandusky scandal in campus appearance
In the prologue to his memoir, Graham Spanier summed up his life as Penn State University president until his world came crashing down around him in November 2011. “I was all in,” he said. “And it should be no secret that I miss my job.”. Not that he’s...
Onward State
Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations
University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
State College Area School District considering new club sports policy after Title IX lawsuit
The change comes after backlash when the middle school co-ed ice hockey team's roster was released. The team consisted of 19 boys and no girls. After a Title IX lawsuit, the State College Area School District discussed a new draft policy for club sports at Monday’s school board meeting.
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
Onward State
Penn State Cancels Classes Through January 25 Due To Forecasted Snow & Ice
Due to forecasted snow and ice, Penn State has canceled all in-person classes, work, and activities until 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, the university announced Tuesday night. From 5 a.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, all in-person classes and activities are canceled. No scheduled in-person...
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
readthereporter.com
Four local students make Dean’s List at Bucknell University
Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Locally, four Hamilton...
State College
Penn State Health, Mount Nittany Health will offer procedure for clearing carotid arteries
HERSHEY — A Penn State Health physician in Centre County is now offering a minimally invasive option to treat carotid artery disease. Through a partnership with Mount Nittany Health, Dr. Eugene Simoni, a vascular surgeon, is now performing transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) at Mount Nittany Medical Center. The two...
therecord-online.com
Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge
BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0