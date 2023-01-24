ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, PA

Dutch Haven bakery closed, listed for sale

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The windmill atop Dutch Haven in East Lampeter Township is no longer waving in customers, as the business has closed and is now up for sale. "Dutch Haven has been a huge iconic part of the Lancaster tourism landscape and the culinary landscape for years," said Joel Cliff, Discover Lancaster communications director.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
LANCASTER, PA
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
HARRISBURG, PA
Fire at casket company in York

Fire crews are on the scene at Black Bridge Road in York County. According to York Dispatch, the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at a commercial building in York. Black Bridge road is currently closed while crews work on the fire. There are no reported injuries. Stay tuned as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
DUNCANNON, PA
Central Pa. healthcare company buys 2-story building

A Lancaster County healthcare company has purchased a building in Swatara Township. Druk Homecare Services purchased the 20,812-square-foot two-story office building at 8205 Presidents Drive from Summit View Associates on Jan. 10. Druk plans to relocate from its current location on East Park Drive. The company offers a number of non-medical services including personal care, companionship, homekeeping assistance, transportation and respite care.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Ollie's Headquarters Sells for $15M

(Harrisburg, PA) -- County records show an Enola-based partnership has paid 15-million-dollars for the Ollie's Stores headquarters. A news release from Campbell Commercial Real Estate, which handled the transaction, says the building in Lower Paxton Township had extensive renovations before the sale. The deep-discount store currently operates more than 460 stores in nearly 30 states. It also has a series of distribution centers, including one in York County.
HARRISBURG, PA
Grand Illusion Hard Cider puts the magic back into your dining experience

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — From escape rooms, food, games, drinking, events, and more – Grand Illusion Hard Cider has what you are looking for. Founded back on Feb. 23, 2018, by Chad Kimmel and his wife Andrea Kimmel, Grand Illusion Hard Cider brings magical fun back to your dining experience.
Logistics center will be good for Perry County, officials say

A proposed 1.95-million-square foot logistics hub could bring more than 600 jobs to Perry County. The two-building project, called Susquehanna Crossings, is being planned by MRP Industrial, based out of Baltimore, Md., and is expected to be built on Amity Farm in Watts Twp., which is a more than 500-acre piece of farmland zoned for industrial use.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Smucker’s Meats Breaks Ground on Cold Storage Facility

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — On the 20th anniversary of a fire that destroyed their original meat processing plant, the Smucker family broke ground on their newest addition, a 12,000-square-foot cold storage facility. “I did not think 20 years ago that we’d be standing here,” said Mike Smucker, adding that...
MOUNT JOY, PA
Thousands in tools stolen from Lancaster County garage

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

