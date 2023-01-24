Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
TechCrunch
European banks struggle with AI, while US banks lead the field, according to a new index
Evident, a benchmarking and intelligence company, says its inaugural Index can rank the 23 largest banks in North America and Europe on their competence in AI. “As the real-world application of AI accelerates at astonishing speed, we believe that this transformation is too important — for managers, for investors, for society at large — to be happening in a darkened room. Our Index measures the race to banking AI maturity in a way that brings transparency to the top of the agenda,” said Alexandra Mousavizadeh, Evident co-founder and CEO in a statement.
Stocks will see very low returns for a long time as markets deal with the aftermath of the pandemic, Norway's sovereign wealth chief says
Stocks could see low returns for a long time, according to Norway's sovereign wealth chief Nicolai Tangen. That's because financial markets are still reeling from $30 trillion in losses last year. Investors could also be surprised by a new rate-hike cycle from the Fed, he said. Stocks will see very...
104.1 WIKY
Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market. The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on...
msn.com
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
‘A perfect storm for the whole food system right now’: One of the world’s largest fertilizer companies warns that every country—even those in Europe—is facing a food crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine is piling on pressures that threaten a crisis in global food supply.
NASDAQ
Australian Market Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Friday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to a tad below the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, with gains is technology and financial stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX...
NASDAQ
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Surges 9.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
TransAct Technologies Incorporated TACT shares ended the last trading session 9.2% higher at $7.62. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.6% gain over the past four weeks. Optimism surrounding the TransAct stock could...
Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
NASDAQ
Herc Holdings (HRI) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Herc Holdings (HRI) shares rallied 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $152.89. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13.4% gain over the past four weeks. Herc Holdings...
NASDAQ
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Wall St opens lower on Intel warning, inflation data limits fall
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after Intel's bleak outlook dragged chipmakers lower, though data showing easing inflation spurred hopes of a policy shift from the Federal Reserve, helping limit losses.
Oil settles up more than 1% on China demand outlook, second weekly gain
NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oil settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday and notched a second straight weekly gain as China's economic prospects brightened, boosting expectations for fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy.
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Track Global Cues Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Friday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, as some upbeat U.S. economic data, including stronger than expected GDP growth and a more than expected surge in economic activity in the fourth quarter, helped to allay fears of an economic slowdown. However, it raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of next week's US Fed policy meeting. Asian markets ended mostly higher on Thursday.
NASDAQ
Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, although it has eased just 2 points in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Comments / 0