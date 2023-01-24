ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
TechCrunch

European banks struggle with AI, while US banks lead the field, according to a new index

Evident, a benchmarking and intelligence company, says its inaugural Index can rank the 23 largest banks in North America and Europe on their competence in AI. “As the real-world application of AI accelerates at astonishing speed, we believe that this transformation is too important — for managers, for investors, for society at large — to be happening in a darkened room. Our Index measures the race to banking AI maturity in a way that brings transparency to the top of the agenda,” said Alexandra Mousavizadeh, Evident co-founder and CEO in a statement.
104.1 WIKY

Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market. The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on...
msn.com

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
NASDAQ

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Friday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to a tad below the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, with gains is technology and financial stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX...
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
NASDAQ

Herc Holdings (HRI) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Herc Holdings (HRI) shares rallied 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $152.89. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13.4% gain over the past four weeks. Herc Holdings...
NASDAQ

BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading

Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ

Asian Markets Track Global Cues Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Friday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, as some upbeat U.S. economic data, including stronger than expected GDP growth and a more than expected surge in economic activity in the fourth quarter, helped to allay fears of an economic slowdown. However, it raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of next week's US Fed policy meeting. Asian markets ended mostly higher on Thursday.
NASDAQ

Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, although it has eased just 2 points in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.

