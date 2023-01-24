Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo makes Top Western Town fifth year in a row
True West Magazine has announced the Top Ten True Western Towns of 2023 and San Angelo has made the list for the fifth year in a row.
brownwoodnews.com
Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location
During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
runnelscountyregister.com
Velma Gene Leihy Roggenkamp
Velma Gene Leihy Roggenkamp, 78, of Ballinger passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Abilene, Texas. Gene was born on November 13, 1944, in Kansas City, Kan. to Clayton Edward and Velma Ruth (Butler) Leihy. She married Ronald “Butch” Roggenkamp on June 23, 1983, in Glen Rose, Texas. Gene truly had a servant’s heart, serving as Administrator for Meals on Wheels, fostering animals, volunteering for the Critter Shack, and volunteering as a National Park Ranger. She loved deer hunting, her many rescue animals and all the people worked with and served.
Soaring egg prices impact local bakeries
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Local San Angelo bakeries are feeling the heat, not from the kitchen but rather from their wallets. Egg prices are continuing to rise, putting them in a difficult situation. “Not being able to get a product that’s in 95 percent of what we make here, can cause trouble in production,” said Earl […]
5 Abilene officers recognized for serving a combined 100 years, APD celebrates centennial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) celebrated 100 years of service to the community of Abilene Thursday, and five APD officers were recognized for 20 years of service – a combined 100 years – at an Abilene City Council meeting. Russell Antilley, Aron Bryan, David Cox, Charles Richardson, and Erin Bennett were […]
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily | Murder Trial: Was Rueda Found Guilty?
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson returns to LIVE and talks about the upcoming events Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be putting on. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo LIVE!
Jury's Verdict: Abilene 'Mattress Murder' Father Guilty, Son Not Guilty
ABILENE – A Taylor County jury found Johnnie Miller guilty and Michael Miller not guilty in the sensational viral video shooting death of Aaron Howard. As we reported earlier, the Millers were confronted by a very agitated Howard in an alley over a junk mattress. Warning: this video is too graphic for some viewers. Howard and Miller were neighbors. The confrontation escalated until the elderly Miller, 72, produced a handgun and the younger Miller, 36, armed himself with a shotgun.
Crash caused by running a…green light?
SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Bryant and Avenue N slowing traffic however it is unclear which vehicle caused the accident. A brown F250 was Southbound on Bryant and a Volkswagon Suv was Eastbound on Avenue N. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both drivers claimed […]
Curbside Pickup/Delivery Taking off in San Angelo But Not Without Problems
We did a story a few days ago about the fastest-growing careers in Texas. There is one job that I didn't see on the list, that surely needs to be there. It's the people who fill curbside orders for Walmart or H-E-B or eCommerce orders, also orders for delivery. It would seem that this type of shopping is growing fast.
San Angelo LIVE!
Crash at Busy Intersection Sends 2 to Hospital
Officers arrived and located two vehicles that were directly involved in the crash and learned that the white Toyota passenger car was heading northbound on North Chadbourne and had a green light. Then, the silver Ford Escape, which was traveling eastbound on 6th Street, disregarded a red light and struck the white Toyota and yield sign.
Tom Green County jail logs: January 25, 2023
Twelve people were arrested and booked into the Jail Green County Detention center between 7 a.m. yesterday and 7 a.m. today.
Abilene’s ‘mattress murder’ guilty verdict sentences 72-year-old to 14 years in prison
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Johnnie Dee Miller, found guilty Thursday by a Taylor County jury for the murder of Aaron Howard, was sentenced Friday to spend 14 years in prison without fine. In the September 2018 shooting death of Aaron Howard allegedly over a box spring between the alleyway neighbors, both Johnnie Dee Miller and […]
acuoptimist.com
Police log Jan. 17 – 24
01/17/2023 8:45 a.m. ABANDONED VEHICLES: ACU Parking lot: Church Lot. ACUPD had two vehicles that were left abandoned/inoperative in the parking lot for several months. Both vehicles were towed by a local towing company. 01/18/2023 8:45 a.m. SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Hardin Administration Building. ACUPD was notified of a male subject on...
San Angelo LIVE!
Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
Crime Reports: APD arrests Abilene man for slapping grandmother, punching parents
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Mesquite Street – Burglary of HabitationA victim reported that suspects in […]
koxe.com
Brownwood Fire Department shares more details on fire at OYO Hotel
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning regarding Wednesday night’s fire at the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce:. At 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, E9, E93, E92, C9, C93, C92 responded to a report of heavy black smoke coming from 515...
Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Criminal Mischief & Drug Possession Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 17 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, Criminal Mischief, and Possession of Marijuana and Controlled Substances. 62-year-old Jimmy Wayne Tharp of Mertzon...
Comments / 0