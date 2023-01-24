ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

GC designated as Hispanic-Serving Institution

Last week, Goshen College was labeled as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) by the U.S. Department of Education. This means that for consecutive years the college has met the criteria of having at least 25% of full-time undergraduate students identify as Hispanic/Latinx and enrolling a significant number of students who show financial need.
