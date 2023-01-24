Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees linked to another free-agent left fielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative and patient approach filling the vacant left field position. While Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera will have a crack at the starting job during spring training, that hasn’t stopped general manager Brian Cashman from connecting with several free-agent options and trade targets.
Yardbarker
Cubs Lineup Spurned in Latest Rankings
The Chicago Cubs are headed to Spring Training with a new and improved lineup and one goal on their mind: to contend. The 2023 MLB season is going to be a wild ride for the Cubs and if everything breaks right for them they could push for the National League Central title. At the very least, their eyes are on one of the Wild Card spots.
Yardbarker
Ex-Guardians Gold Glove-Winning Catcher Reportedly 'In Talks' With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox still are considering plenty of options. Boston has had question marks at catcher with just Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the 40-man roster. The Red Sox were linked to former Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy but weren't able to get a deal down before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves.
Yardbarker
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award
The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
Yardbarker
Mets sign 2 players to minor league deals
Within the past day, the New York Mets have signed two players on minor league contracts. Last night, it was announced that they signed right-handed pitcher, Humberto Mejia. Earlier today, they agreed to a deal bringing back catcher Michael Perez. Mets add RHP Humberto Mejia and C Michael Perez to...
Yardbarker
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Re-Sign Veteran Catcher to Bolster Depth
The Mets have added their second catcher of the offseason. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets have re-signed veteran catcher Michael Perez to a minor league deal. The Mets acquired Perez from the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for cash considerations...
Yardbarker
Bears Rumored to Dump Justin Fields to Select Bryce Young #1 Overall
On Friday, former Buccaneers DT Warren Sapp stated that he has heard rumors out of Chicago that the Bears are looking to trade away Justin Fields and take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the number one overall pick. This comes as a shock considering how well Fields played for the Bears this season. It’s all just rumors at this point, and quite honestly, I’m a little skeptical about it. However, it is definitely something to watch out for, as this could be a massive addition for whoever trades for Fields.
Yardbarker
Yankees left field position battle will include 3 players, per Brian Cashman
The Yankees continue to bring about confidence and competition with their positions of need, as Brian Cashman stated that left field is up for grabs. Shortstop won’t be the only position battle to watch this spring. Brian Cashman recently spoke on the Yankees’ left field situation, as spring training is now just a few weeks away. Cashman said:
Yardbarker
DeAndre Hopkins Sells Classic Car at Barrett-Jackson Auction
Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has had quite the interesting 12 months. From being suspended for PED use to returning and ultimately only playing in nine games during the 2022 season, his impact was only felt in short spurts on the field. Recent rumblings suggesting the Cardinals may look to...
Comments / 0