Niles Asset Management, Inc. launch new company

Malone Telegram, The (NY) Local businessman , owner of Niles Asset Management, Inc. recently announced that together with his two sons, Ryan and Graham, he has launched a new company,. Niles Insurance Agency. . The company's main office is in Canton and will offer both personal and commercial insurance lines....
CANTON, NY
Investors scrambling to lock in rates propel annuity sales to record highs

In the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis, Americans flocked to the safe gains provided by fixed annuities and sales soared. It is happening again. Total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion in 2022, a 22% increase from 2021 results and 17% higher than the record set in 2008, according to preliminary results from LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey.
Harris Williams Advises Prima Solutions on its Sale to Total Specific Solutions

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised. on its sale to Total Specific Solutions (TSS), a subsidiary of. Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU; Constellation). Prima Solutions. is a leading European insurtech company that helps insurance professionals transform existing legacy systems and streamline core...
Retirement and Disability Research Consortium Cooperative Agreement

Social Security Administration Documents & Publications. Agency: " Social Security Administration (SSA)." SUMMARY: We anticipate issuing a request for applications (RFA) for the. Retirement and Disability Research Consortium. (RDRC) in early 2023. The program will address issues surrounding the. Old Age and Survivors Insurance. (OASI),. Disability Insurance. (DI), and Supplemental...
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
Enact Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Roadmap

RALEIGH, N.C. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact or Company) today announced that it has published its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Roadmap (Roadmap). The Roadmap, a significant step forward in the company’s ESG journey, shares the Company’s priorities and approach to ESG ahead of the publication of its inaugural ESG report, which is expected to be released in the first half of 2023.
