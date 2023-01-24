AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Elevance Health, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Acquisition Announcement

Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Factory Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its subsidiaries, which are collectively referred to as. FM Global Group. (. FM Global. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Hesitant Capital Remains Sidelined Amid Property Catastrophe Losses and Higher Inflation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The ongoing gap between return-on-equity ratios and the overall cost of capital is one of the key drivers for higher reinsurance prices going forward, according to a newAM Best report capturing the views of panelists from a recent reinsurance industry briefing. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Hesitant Capital...
BGC PARTNERS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
ITEM 5.02. DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;. APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS. , for a term to expire at the 2023 Annual Meeting of. Stockholders of the Company, or until his successor is duly elected and. qualified. was also appointed to the...
PROOF ACQUISITION CORP I FILES (8-K) Disclosing Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review
Item 4.02. Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related. Audit Report or Completed Interim Review. In connection with the preparation of the financial statements of. PROOF. Acquisition Corp I. (the "Company") for the year ended. December 31, 2022. , the. Company's management, in consultation with its advisors, re-evaluated...
Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth : Brown & Brown, HUB, Truist Financial, Loc: Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broking Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broking market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
Freddie Mac Brings Greater Diversity and Equity to its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer Programs
MCLEAN, Va. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs acquired credit protection of approximately. $833 million. on more than. $50 billion. unpaid principal balance (UPB) of mortgage loans, brokered by. Aon plc. , a leading global...
FG Financial Group Announces Formation of Craveworthy
- Craveworthy Operates Growing Restaurant Brand Platform – — - Second Project Under FG Financial Group’s Recently Launched Merchant Banking Division – — - , Former CEO of Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches – — - Initial Platform will Include Four Brands with...
Patent Issued for System and method for managing routing of customer calls to agents (USPTO 11551108): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551108 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Customer contact centers provide an important interface for customers/partners of an organization to contact the organization. The contact can be for a request for a product or service, for trouble reporting, service request, etc. The contact mechanism in a conventional call center is via a telephone, but it could be via a number of other electronic channels, including e-mail, online chat, etc.
Will Elevance’s Louisiana acquisition kick off BCBS consolidation wave?
Elevance Health's latest acquisition is raising questions among industry experts about whether the deal will usher in a new era of consolidation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, repeating a trend from the 1990 s. Elevance, one of the nation's largest insurers, said on Monday it plans to buy Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana in a transaction that would…
SiriusPoint Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on. Thursday, February 23, 2023. . The Company will also hold...
Patent Issued for Selectively redeemable bundled healthcare services with discreet payment distribution (USPTO 11551276): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Aipperspach, Ryan (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551276 is. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. (. Brentwood, Tennessee. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the...
Travel Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allianz, AIG, Munich RE, Tokio Marine
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- The latest update on Global Travel Insurance Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market sizing for. Travel Insurance. , complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players and...
Niles Asset Management, Inc. launch new company
Malone Telegram, The (NY) Local businessman , owner of Niles Asset Management, Inc. recently announced that together with his two sons, Ryan and Graham, he has launched a new company,. Niles Insurance Agency. . The company's main office is in Canton and will offer both personal and commercial insurance lines....
Bermuda Risk Summit 2023 – 27 January Last Chance to Secure Early Bird Rate
March 6-8 , are reminded the early bird registration price will end tomorrow, Friday, 27 January. Included in the early bird price are keynote breakfasts, networking breaks and lunches, an evening seaside soiree, and an island lunch cruise. Overseas guests should also act before midnight on Mon. day,. February 6.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Preliminary Results and Increased Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
CINCINNATI , Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation. today announced that its consolidated fourth-quarter results are expected to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately. $141 million. – representing an impact on the fourth-quarter 2022 combined ratio of approximately 7.8 percentage points, based on estimated property casualty earned premiums....
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
Patent Issued for System, method, and program product for generating and providing simulated user absorption information (USPTO 11551803): Aimcast IP LLC
-- Aimcast IP LLC ( Santa Monica, California , United States ) has been issued patent number 11551803, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Content recommendation systems have been an established industry in which extensive technology has been developed by a variety of companies such as Netflix® and Amazon® to provide users with content tailored to their specific interests. For example, a Netflix® subscriber, upon logging into their account may have categories of video on demand content such as “Because You Watched” or “You May Also Like” displayed to them, including specific content selections generated by a content recommendation system. These conventional content recommendation systems rely on extremely large datasets collected from a large number of users and/or subscribers, including content viewing data, content rating data, navigation data related to user navigation through content menus, and other impressions made on the respective website or digital content application interface.
Insurance Protection Products Market Set for Explosive Growth : Anthem, MetLife, Humana, Prudential
Get an extensive Insurance Protection Products Market analysis of the dominant vendors, their latest products and services, and the competitive landscape of the industry. Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Insurance Protection Products Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Insurance Protection Products market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are.
Patent Issued for Complex composite tokens (USPTO 11553352): eBay Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Frederick,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11553352, is. eBay Inc. (. San Jose, California. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the...
