Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis: 'Domestic Institutional Capital Can Massively Support India's Energy Transition Ambitions'

AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group. (St. Charles) (. Charleston, SC. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has...
Enact Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Roadmap
RALEIGH, N.C. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact or Company) today announced that it has published its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Roadmap (Roadmap). The Roadmap, a significant step forward in the company’s ESG journey, shares the Company’s priorities and approach to ESG ahead of the publication of its inaugural ESG report, which is expected to be released in the first half of 2023.
Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth : Brown & Brown, HUB, Truist Financial, Loc: Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broking Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broking market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Hesitant Capital Remains Sidelined Amid Property Catastrophe Losses and Higher Inflation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The ongoing gap between return-on-equity ratios and the overall cost of capital is one of the key drivers for higher reinsurance prices going forward, according to a newAM Best report capturing the views of panelists from a recent reinsurance industry briefing. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Hesitant Capital...
Harris Williams Advises Prima Solutions on its Sale to Total Specific Solutions
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised. on its sale to Total Specific Solutions (TSS), a subsidiary of. Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU; Constellation). Prima Solutions. is a leading European insurtech company that helps insurance professionals transform existing legacy systems and streamline core...
Data on Environmental Science Described by Researchers at Hebei Agricultural University (Environmental pollution liability insurance and green innovation of enterprises: Incentive tools or self-interest means?): Environment – Environmental Science
-- New research on environmental science is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting from Baoding, People’s. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The existing theoretical research on environmental liability insurance mainly focuses on system construction, development status and other aspects, and mainly consists of normative research, with relatively little empirical research.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Factory Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its subsidiaries, which are collectively referred to as. FM Global Group. (. FM Global. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
Best’s Commentary: Louisiana’s Proposed Property Market Fix a Stopgap Given Underlying Reinsurance Issues
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis of the view that Louisiana’s plan to appropriate $45 million in funds to attract insurance companies to take on more property risk and reduce the burden on the state-run insurer of last resort is likely to be a short-term stopgap as opposed to as an effective long-term fix given ongoing reinsurance issues.
BGC PARTNERS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
ITEM 5.02. DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;. APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS. , for a term to expire at the 2023 Annual Meeting of. Stockholders of the Company, or until his successor is duly elected and. qualified. was also appointed to the...
Patent Issued for Data security across data residency restriction boundaries (USPTO 11552955): Kyndryl Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Cheng, Karen (North York, CA), Lam, Thanh (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Data is easily shared from one locale to another in the global information landscape. There are an increasing number of legal ramifications that make sharing data across geographic, jurisdictional, political, and other types boundaries complex. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is legislation that addresses the export of personal data outside of the.
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11551174): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Brannon, ( Smyrna, GA , US), Chennur, Rajanandini (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
ISG to Publish Report on Insurance Platform Solutions
Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers of modern platforms helping insurers boost efficiency and compete in a changing industry. (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of insurance platform solutions that enable insurance companies to develop and deliver relevant, personalized products in an intensely competitive industry.
Patent Issued for Data processing and scanning systems for assessing vendor risk (USPTO 11550897): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Brannon,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11550897, is. OneTrust LLC. (. Atlanta, Georgia. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:...
Niles Asset Management, Inc. launch new company
Malone Telegram, The (NY) Local businessman , owner of Niles Asset Management, Inc. recently announced that together with his two sons, Ryan and Graham, he has launched a new company,. Niles Insurance Agency. . The company's main office is in Canton and will offer both personal and commercial insurance lines....
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. ("AFG") approved certain amendments to AFG's By-laws (the. "By-laws"), effective as of such date. The amendments are set forth in Amended. and Restated By-laws approved by the Board (the "Amended and Restated By-laws") and filed as Exhibit 2.1...
Data on Global Health Described by Researchers at University of Melbourne (The effect of health insurance and socioeconomic status on women’s choice in birth attendant and place of delivery across regions in Indonesia: a multinomial logit …): Health and Medicine – Global Health
-- Current study results on global health have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Evidence suggests that women gave birth in diverse types of health facilities and were assisted by various types of health providers. This study examines how these choices are influenced by the.
Patent Issued for System, method, and program product for generating and providing simulated user absorption information (USPTO 11551803): Aimcast IP LLC
-- Aimcast IP LLC ( Santa Monica, California , United States ) has been issued patent number 11551803, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Content recommendation systems have been an established industry in which extensive technology has been developed by a variety of companies such as Netflix® and Amazon® to provide users with content tailored to their specific interests. For example, a Netflix® subscriber, upon logging into their account may have categories of video on demand content such as “Because You Watched” or “You May Also Like” displayed to them, including specific content selections generated by a content recommendation system. These conventional content recommendation systems rely on extremely large datasets collected from a large number of users and/or subscribers, including content viewing data, content rating data, navigation data related to user navigation through content menus, and other impressions made on the respective website or digital content application interface.
Insurance Protection Products Market Set for Explosive Growth : Anthem, MetLife, Humana, Prudential
Get an extensive Insurance Protection Products Market analysis of the dominant vendors, their latest products and services, and the competitive landscape of the industry. Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Insurance Protection Products Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Insurance Protection Products market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are.
Patent Issued for Selectively redeemable bundled healthcare services with discreet payment distribution (USPTO 11551276): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Aipperspach, Ryan (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551276 is. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. (. Brentwood, Tennessee. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the...
Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
