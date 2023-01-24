Read full article on original website
SiriusPoint Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on. Thursday, February 23, 2023. . The Company will also hold...
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Preliminary Results and Increased Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
CINCINNATI , Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation. today announced that its consolidated fourth-quarter results are expected to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately. $141 million. – representing an impact on the fourth-quarter 2022 combined ratio of approximately 7.8 percentage points, based on estimated property casualty earned premiums....
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group. (St. Charles) (. Charleston, SC. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Factory Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its subsidiaries, which are collectively referred to as. FM Global Group. (. FM Global. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth : Brown & Brown, HUB, Truist Financial, Loc: Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broking Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broking market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
BGC PARTNERS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
ITEM 5.02. DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;. APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS. , for a term to expire at the 2023 Annual Meeting of. Stockholders of the Company, or until his successor is duly elected and. qualified. was also appointed to the...
Patent Issued for System and method for managing routing of customer calls to agents (USPTO 11551108): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551108 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Customer contact centers provide an important interface for customers/partners of an organization to contact the organization. The contact can be for a request for a product or service, for trouble reporting, service request, etc. The contact mechanism in a conventional call center is via a telephone, but it could be via a number of other electronic channels, including e-mail, online chat, etc.
Investors scrambling to lock in rates propel annuity sales to record highs
In the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis, Americans flocked to the safe gains provided by fixed annuities and sales soared. It is happening again. Total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion in 2022, a 22% increase from 2021 results and 17% higher than the record set in 2008, according to preliminary results from LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey.
PROOF ACQUISITION CORP I FILES (8-K) Disclosing Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review
Item 4.02. Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related. Audit Report or Completed Interim Review. In connection with the preparation of the financial statements of. PROOF. Acquisition Corp I. (the "Company") for the year ended. December 31, 2022. , the. Company's management, in consultation with its advisors, re-evaluated...
Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
Freddie Mac Brings Greater Diversity and Equity to its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer Programs
MCLEAN, Va. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs acquired credit protection of approximately. $833 million. on more than. $50 billion. unpaid principal balance (UPB) of mortgage loans, brokered by. Aon plc. , a leading global...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Hesitant Capital Remains Sidelined Amid Property Catastrophe Losses and Higher Inflation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The ongoing gap between return-on-equity ratios and the overall cost of capital is one of the key drivers for higher reinsurance prices going forward, according to a newAM Best report capturing the views of panelists from a recent reinsurance industry briefing. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Hesitant Capital...
Wall Street rises as Fed rate move nears, earnings ramp up
Record-Journal (Meriden, CT) Wall Street kicked off the week with a broad stock market rally Monday, as investors look ahead to a busy week of company earnings reports and grow more confident that the. Federal Reserve. will turn the screws on the economy less aggressively. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%,...
Best’s Commentary: Louisiana’s Proposed Property Market Fix a Stopgap Given Underlying Reinsurance Issues
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis of the view that Louisiana’s plan to appropriate $45 million in funds to attract insurance companies to take on more property risk and reduce the burden on the state-run insurer of last resort is likely to be a short-term stopgap as opposed to as an effective long-term fix given ongoing reinsurance issues.
The Federal Reserve would not rest easy with the slowdown in U.S. inflation
The Fed's preferred inflation indicators rose in December at the slowest pace in more than a year, supporting the idea of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes. Such figures would be consistent with expectations that the Fed will on February 1 further slow the pace of interest rate hikes to a quarter-point increase. But inflation remains well above its 2%…
Part 4 of Legal & General’s new study on the U.S. Gig Economy finds workers lacking health insurance coverage and other financial safety nets
--News Direct-- - 23% of respondents have no health insurance. - 1 in 3 gig working parents have no health insurance. - 40% of gig workers have life insurance, including those with partners and children. - 42% ranked access to healthcare, life insurance, and a pension plan as top lures...
Bermuda Risk Summit 2023 – 27 January Last Chance to Secure Early Bird Rate
March 6-8 , are reminded the early bird registration price will end tomorrow, Friday, 27 January. Included in the early bird price are keynote breakfasts, networking breaks and lunches, an evening seaside soiree, and an island lunch cruise. Overseas guests should also act before midnight on Mon. day,. February 6.
IRI ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD DIRECTORS
The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) announced changes to its board of directors today. The two new members of the IRI board of directors are:. (R), a leading provider of annuity products to bank and broker-dealer institutions. Along with leading the company's financials, business strategy, and distribution platform, Graham also sits as an officer on the executive leadership team of.
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
Niles Asset Management, Inc. launch new company
Malone Telegram, The (NY) Local businessman , owner of Niles Asset Management, Inc. recently announced that together with his two sons, Ryan and Graham, he has launched a new company,. Niles Insurance Agency. . The company's main office is in Canton and will offer both personal and commercial insurance lines....
