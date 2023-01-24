ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

InsuranceNewsNet

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Preliminary Results and Increased Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

CINCINNATI , Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation. today announced that its consolidated fourth-quarter results are expected to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately. $141 million. – representing an impact on the fourth-quarter 2022 combined ratio of approximately 7.8 percentage points, based on estimated property casualty earned premiums....
CINCINNATI, OH
Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth : Brown & Brown, HUB, Truist Financial, Loc: Insurance Broking Market Set for Explosive Growth

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Broking Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Broking market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Patent Issued for System and method for managing routing of customer calls to agents (USPTO 11551108): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551108 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Customer contact centers provide an important interface for customers/partners of an organization to contact the organization. The contact can be for a request for a product or service, for trouble reporting, service request, etc. The contact mechanism in a conventional call center is via a telephone, but it could be via a number of other electronic channels, including e-mail, online chat, etc.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Investors scrambling to lock in rates propel annuity sales to record highs

In the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis, Americans flocked to the safe gains provided by fixed annuities and sales soared. It is happening again. Total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion in 2022, a 22% increase from 2021 results and 17% higher than the record set in 2008, according to preliminary results from LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey.
Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Hesitant Capital Remains Sidelined Amid Property Catastrophe Losses and Higher Inflation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The ongoing gap between return-on-equity ratios and the overall cost of capital is one of the key drivers for higher reinsurance prices going forward, according to a newAM Best report capturing the views of panelists from a recent reinsurance industry briefing. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Hesitant Capital...
Wall Street rises as Fed rate move nears, earnings ramp up

Record-Journal (Meriden, CT) Wall Street kicked off the week with a broad stock market rally Monday, as investors look ahead to a busy week of company earnings reports and grow more confident that the. Federal Reserve. will turn the screws on the economy less aggressively. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%,...
Best’s Commentary: Louisiana’s Proposed Property Market Fix a Stopgap Given Underlying Reinsurance Issues

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis of the view that Louisiana’s plan to appropriate $45 million in funds to attract insurance companies to take on more property risk and reduce the burden on the state-run insurer of last resort is likely to be a short-term stopgap as opposed to as an effective long-term fix given ongoing reinsurance issues.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Federal Reserve would not rest easy with the slowdown in U.S. inflation

The Fed's preferred inflation indicators rose in December at the slowest pace in more than a year, supporting the idea of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes. Such figures would be consistent with expectations that the Fed will on February 1 further slow the pace of interest rate hikes to a quarter-point increase. But inflation remains well above its 2%…
IRI ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD DIRECTORS

The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) announced changes to its board of directors today. The two new members of the IRI board of directors are:. (R), a leading provider of annuity products to bank and broker-dealer institutions. Along with leading the company's financials, business strategy, and distribution platform, Graham also sits as an officer on the executive leadership team of.
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
Niles Asset Management, Inc. launch new company

Malone Telegram, The (NY) Local businessman , owner of Niles Asset Management, Inc. recently announced that together with his two sons, Ryan and Graham, he has launched a new company,. Niles Insurance Agency. . The company's main office is in Canton and will offer both personal and commercial insurance lines....
CANTON, NY
