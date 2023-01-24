Read full article on original website
Related
Pearl Health Raises $55M to Expand Value-Based Care Innovation
– Pearl Health, a leading technology company focused on physician enablement and risk-bearing in value-based care, today announced that it has raised $55M in its oversubscribed Series B funding round, led by Andreessen Horowitz’s Growth Fund and Viking Global Investors, with participation by AlleyCorp, SV Angel’s Growth Fund, and other leading investors. This round brings Pearl’s total funding to date to more than $80M.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
More payer/provider transparency at point of care improves risk, quality
Increased data transparency between health plans and providers on care and coding gaps results in higher compliance, process improvement and positive behavior changes among network providers, according to a new report from information technology company IllumiCare. The report demonstrates, across multiple plans, that placing previously unavailable information on quality gaps,...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
'These Fees Are Getting Out of Hand': Diner Claims She Was Charged 5% Fee At Restaurant to Support Employee Health Care
One diner in Southern California was surprised to see a charge on her bill this month that she hadn't seen before — a 5% "employee health fee."
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Lowe's CEO: Physical stores are 'biggest central competitive advantage' in retail
Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said that physical stores are the "biggest central competitive advantage" that retail companies can have in today's environment.
thepennyhoarder.com
Change Healthcare Is Hiring a Data Entry Operator (Benefits Included)
Change Healthcare, a health care technology company, is hiring a data entry operator to work full time from anywhere in the United States. You’ll be responsible for independently performing data entry and clerical work, which may include changing and approving input and output materials. You will also lead weekly meetings.
Experts Warn Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could be a Disaster for Shoppers
Kroger and Albertsons, two of the biggest names in the grocery space, are pursuing a major merger. The deal, which was first announced in October 2022, is still far from a sure thing and is facing criticism from experts who warn that it could be a disaster for shoppers. If the merger were to go through, it would make Kroger and Albertsons the largest grocery chains in the U.S, similar in size to Walmart.
Grocers Can Win Zillennial Loyalty With In-Store Purchase Options
Cross-channel purchasing options may be a key loyalty approach for grocers seeking to capture this bridge generation. Capturing this demographic just as they’re gaining financial independence could be key for grocers and other retailers seeking to increase customer loyalty. Zillennials represent the 30 million U.S. consumers born between 1990 and 2000. Bridging Gen Z and older millennials, this consumer generation is the first not to remember a pre-internet world, per the latest PYMNTS ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Series. Zillennials are among the most connected of any generation — they are nearly two-and-a-half times more engaged than boomers or seniors and 36% more engaged than Gen X.
Sensedia Names Lisa Arthur Chief Marketing Officer as the Company Expands its Reach in North America
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Sensedia, a global leader in delivering API solutions for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, today announced that Lisa Arthur has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Arthur brings a wide array of marketing leadership expertise from Fortune 50 to start-ups. She has served as an industry resource and expert on marketing, marketing technology, data-driven marketing, and customer experience, and authored Big Data Marketing: How to Engage Customers to Drive More Value. Before joining the leadership team, she was a marketing advisor for Sensedia for 18 months. This press release features multimedia....
Kroger Expands Pharmaceutical Efforts with Clinical Trials as Grocers Diversify
To expand its healthcare reach, Kroger is getting into clinical trials. The grocery giant announced Tuesday (Jan. 24) that its Kroger Health division is working with pharmaceutical organizations to set up a clinical trial site network, running its own studies. The retailer is kicking off the program with a study related to colorectal cancer in partnership with biotech researcher Persephone Biosciences.
Data Variety and Standardization Remain Top Challenges for Biopharma Operations, New Survey Finds
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the results from its 2023 Industry Outlook, an inaugural annual report. Based on research with 60 biopharmaceutical clinical operations and biometrics professionals, the report reveals exclusive insights on the most pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the fast-moving clinical data landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005276/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
How companies can practice ethical AI
Synthetic intelligence (AI) is an ever-growing expertise. Greater than nine out of 10 of the nation’s main firms have ongoing investments in AI-enabled services. As the recognition of this superior expertise grows and extra companies undertake it, the accountable use of AI — also known as “moral AI” — is changing into an necessary issue for companies and their prospects.
Retailers Demanding More From Payment Service Providers in 2023
There’s a merchant mind shift underway in retail industry circles. This, as changed consumers and an increased appetite for efficiency among businesses have combined to cause more merchants to demand more help from vendors, suppliers and anyone else who can offer some help, which in the case of payment service providers (PSPs) often leads to a chat about orchestration.
At Retail, Pink Slips Start to Surface
With layoffs permeating the tech, financial and telecom sectors, is the retail industry next in line?. Over the past week, corporate layoffs at Saks.com and TheBay.com, which are both part of the HBC portfolio, as well as Kohl’s Corp., came to light, fueling concerns of whether that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the industry. Saks.com laid off about 100 workers; TheBay.com, 250, and Kohl’s, about 60.
financemagnates.com
Devexperts Integrates DXtrade with AI-Chatbot Devexa
Devexperts has enhanced its technology offerings to brokers by bundling its FX and CFDs trading platform , DXtrade, with Devexa, its AI-powered chatbot for support and sales desks. Devexperts Bundles DXtrade and Devexa. According to the press release shared with Finance Magnates, the chat widget will be available within the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Girts Straujums: CEO at UK’s WeavePay Says Fintech Platforms Are Still Not Addressing All Customer Needs
We recently caught up with Girts Straujums, CEO of WeavePay, a UK-based payment platform that helps businesses go borderless. Girts Straujums talked about the issues facing Fintech platforms and how certain customer needs are still not being met. Straujums also shared the main reasons why banks in Europe and the UK reject small and medium-sized businesses. Straujums also touched on what he thinks are the most complicated payment problems that need to be solved.
Home Depot Canada found sharing customer personal data with Meta - privacy regulator
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc's (HD.N) Canadian arm was found to be sharing details from e-receipts related to in-store purchases with Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) without the knowledge or consent of its customers, according to Canada's privacy regulator.
Comments / 0