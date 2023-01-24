Cross-channel purchasing options may be a key loyalty approach for grocers seeking to capture this bridge generation. Capturing this demographic just as they’re gaining financial independence could be key for grocers and other retailers seeking to increase customer loyalty. Zillennials represent the 30 million U.S. consumers born between 1990 and 2000. Bridging Gen Z and older millennials, this consumer generation is the first not to remember a pre-internet world, per the latest PYMNTS ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Series. Zillennials are among the most connected of any generation — they are nearly two-and-a-half times more engaged than boomers or seniors and 36% more engaged than Gen X.

