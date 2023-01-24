Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
5,264 patient records breached at Live Oak Surgery Center
Plano, Texas-based Live Oak Surgery Center is currently investigating a breach affecting 5,264 patients, according to a report from the Department of Health and Humans Services and a Jan. 3 press release from the ASC. An investigation conducted by Live Oak and third-party forensic specialists found that an unauthorized party...
The growth of GI Alliance: A timeline
In November, 2018, Southlake, Texas-based management services company GI Alliance was formed through a partnership between Waud Capital Partners and Texas Digestive Disease Consultants. Since then, GI Alliance has expanded into 15 states, managing nearly 800 gastroenterologists. A timeline of GI Alliance's national expansion:. April 1, 2018: TDDC adds Webster,...
GI Alliance in 2023: 2 notes
Here are two things to know about Southlake, Texas-based GI Aliiance going in to 2023. GI Alliance now has more than 150 centers across Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company appointed Kelly Robison and Paul Mango to its board.
