Here are two things to know about Southlake, Texas-based GI Aliiance going in to 2023. GI Alliance now has more than 150 centers across Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company appointed Kelly Robison and Paul Mango to its board.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO