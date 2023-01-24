Western-built tanks are finally on the table for Ukraine—just as the country is preparing to defend against a new Russian offensive expected this year.Ukraine’s deputy chief of military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said recently that Russia will probably intensify efforts to push into Ukraine in the next few months, especially territory in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv liberated late last year. Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, are aiming to stop Vladimir Putin’s troops in their tracks—and continue rolling his army back to the Russian border.On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration was very seriously considering sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine,...

