Related
Drivers could see gas prices surge to nearly $7 a gallon in some US states as refinery issues bite supply and Chinese demand bounces back, GasBuddy says
Gas prices could surge toward $7 a gallon in some US states in 2023, according to GasBuddy. Cold snaps across the US and revived energy demand from China are the two key factors that could push up prices. "2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could...
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
CNBC
Oil dips $2 on global economic concerns
Crude oil prices dipped on Tuesday on concerns about a global economic slowdown and expected build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent futures for March delivery fell $1.15 to $87.04 a barrel, a 1.3% loss, by 11:11 a.m. ET. U.S. crude fell 96 cents, or 1.2%, to $80.66 per barrel. related...
China aims to boost consumption and imports as global demand cools
BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China's cabinet said on Saturday it would promote a consumption recovery as the major driver of the economy and boost imports, state broadcaster CCTV reported, at a time of cooling global demand as major economies teeter on the brink of recession.
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Inflation in Focus Today
China and Taiwan markets are closed today as both countries wrap up Lunar New Year celebrations. Other Asia-Pacific equity markets ended the day mixed. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.63%, Hong Kong’s Seng rose 0.54%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.28%, while Japan’s Nikkei was close to flat, eking out a 0.07% gain to close out the week. Yesterday’s decline in India’s Sensex picked up steam with the index down 1.45% today. The same research house that has targeted companies like Herbalife (HLF) in the past has now set its sights on one of India’s largest conglomerates and issued a lengthy report calling out what it feels is fraudulent activity.
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
Here's why your natural gas bills could be much higher this winter
NEW YORK — Even as U.S. households begin to enjoy relief from inflation woes, a spike in heating bills could crunch budgets this winter due to a rise in natural gas prices. Nearly half of the nation's households rely on natural gas for warmth. The price of the fuel surged last year following a jump in demand after extreme weather forced consumers to run heat and air conditioning more than usual, analysts told ABC News.
agupdate.com
Pig problems continue for Herman ranch
HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
Swarm of Tanks Is Just the Start of Putin’s New Nightmare
Western-built tanks are finally on the table for Ukraine—just as the country is preparing to defend against a new Russian offensive expected this year.Ukraine’s deputy chief of military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said recently that Russia will probably intensify efforts to push into Ukraine in the next few months, especially territory in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv liberated late last year. Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, are aiming to stop Vladimir Putin’s troops in their tracks—and continue rolling his army back to the Russian border.On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration was very seriously considering sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine,...
Recycling Today
Closely managing nonferrous inventories
As recession rumors continue to circulate and the inflation rate remains high, sources say the U.S. metals industry has responded by more tightly managing inventories. Brian Shine of Manitoba Corp., Lancaster, New York, says his company’s customer base of copper consumers is reading the headlines about a coming recession and adjusting scrap purchasing accordingly. Earlier in the pandemic when companies were addressing supply chain issues, they moved from a just-in-time approach to inventory to a just-in-case approach. Now, he says, “Orders are slim to none.”
freightwaves.com
Trucking demand falls faster than inventories in December
Chart of the Week: Logistics Managers’ Index – Inventory Levels, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: LMI.INVL, OTVI.USA. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) inventory level component increased from 55 to 57 from November to December, indicating inventory growth accelerated for the first time since the summer as trucking demand as measured by the Outbound Tender Volume Index fell. This divergent signal is an early sign that demand for goods is eroding faster than companies are expecting.
AccuWeather
Weather pattern outlook through February
A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
investing.com
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
Here’s when US home price declines could end, Goldman Sachs says
The ongoing plunge in US home prices may be nearing its end, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to clients this week. Long-term mortgage rates have cooled by nearly a full percentage point after surging above 7% as the Federal Reserve enacted a series of interest rate hikes last year. The trend should improve housing affordability and cause price declines to reach a floor, according to the Wall Street Bank. “The sharpest declines in the US housing market are now behind us,” Goldman analysts Ronnie Walker and Vinay Viswanathan said in a client note released on Monday. The strategists added that they...
Forecasts show early February winter blast on its way: Will it be enough to push natural gas prices above $4?
HOUSTON, TX. - Natural gas prices remain low, hitting 20-month lows despite forecasts of approaching winter cold in an unseasonably warm winter. The front-month March contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Henry Hub settled down 14.2 cents, or 4%, at $2.915 per mmBtu on Wednesday, continuing its descent after closing at the bottom of $2.876 — its lowest since April 2021.
agupdate.com
Supply chain disruption impacts linger
There is no question the 2020 pandemic had a significant impact on global and domestic supply chains, available labor and workforce participation, and parts and equipment inventories. And, after three years, the impacts linger. A recent AEM survey of 179 manufacturers revealed that 98% of equipment manufacturers are still battling with an unreliable supply chain — and over half (58%) are experiencing worsening conditions.
kalkinemedia.com
Euronext wheat eases after rally but still posts weekly gain
PARIS (Reuters) - Euronext wheat eased on Friday after a three-day rally but still posted its first weekly gain in a month as traders set competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies against risks from the ongoing war in Ukraine. March wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled 1% lower at 286 euros...
