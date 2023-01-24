ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Preliminary Results and Increased Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

CINCINNATI , Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation. today announced that its consolidated fourth-quarter results are expected to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately. $141 million. – representing an impact on the fourth-quarter 2022 combined ratio of approximately 7.8 percentage points, based on estimated property casualty earned premiums....
CINCINNATI, OH
InsuranceNewsNet

Investors scrambling to lock in rates propel annuity sales to record highs

In the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis, Americans flocked to the safe gains provided by fixed annuities and sales soared. It is happening again. Total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion in 2022, a 22% increase from 2021 results and 17% higher than the record set in 2008, according to preliminary results from LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey.
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Market Segment Report: Hesitant Capital Remains Sidelined Amid Property Catastrophe Losses and Higher Inflation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The ongoing gap between return-on-equity ratios and the overall cost of capital is one of the key drivers for higher reinsurance prices going forward, according to a newAM Best report capturing the views of panelists from a recent reinsurance industry briefing. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Hesitant Capital...
InsuranceNewsNet

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. ("AFG") approved certain amendments to AFG's By-laws (the. "By-laws"), effective as of such date. The amendments are set forth in Amended. and Restated By-laws approved by the Board (the "Amended and Restated By-laws") and filed as Exhibit 2.1...
InsuranceNewsNet

Niles Asset Management, Inc. launch new company

Malone Telegram, The (NY) Local businessman , owner of Niles Asset Management, Inc. recently announced that together with his two sons, Ryan and Graham, he has launched a new company,. Niles Insurance Agency. . The company's main office is in Canton and will offer both personal and commercial insurance lines....
CANTON, NY
InsuranceNewsNet

Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for System and method for managing routing of customer calls to agents (USPTO 11551108): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551108 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Customer contact centers provide an important interface for customers/partners of an organization to contact the organization. The contact can be for a request for a product or service, for trouble reporting, service request, etc. The contact mechanism in a conventional call center is via a telephone, but it could be via a number of other electronic channels, including e-mail, online chat, etc.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. silences pessimists with 2.9% economic growth

The U.S. economy posted better-than-expected growth in the final quarter of 2022, even as the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign to raise borrowing costs began to weigh more heavily on business activity.The world's largest economy grew 2.9 percent on an annualized basis between September and December, according to data released Thursday by the…
InsuranceNewsNet

Wall Street rises as Fed rate move nears, earnings ramp up

Record-Journal (Meriden, CT) Wall Street kicked off the week with a broad stock market rally Monday, as investors look ahead to a busy week of company earnings reports and grow more confident that the. Federal Reserve. will turn the screws on the economy less aggressively. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%,...
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
InsuranceNewsNet

Enact Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Roadmap

RALEIGH, N.C. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact or Company) today announced that it has published its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Roadmap (Roadmap). The Roadmap, a significant step forward in the company’s ESG journey, shares the Company’s priorities and approach to ESG ahead of the publication of its inaugural ESG report, which is expected to be released in the first half of 2023.
InsuranceNewsNet

The Federal Reserve would not rest easy with the slowdown in U.S. inflation

The Fed's preferred inflation indicators rose in December at the slowest pace in more than a year, supporting the idea of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes. Such figures would be consistent with expectations that the Fed will on February 1 further slow the pace of interest rate hikes to a quarter-point increase. But inflation remains well above its 2%…
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurance Protection Products Market Set for Explosive Growth : Anthem, MetLife, Humana, Prudential

Get an extensive Insurance Protection Products Market analysis of the dominant vendors, their latest products and services, and the competitive landscape of the industry. Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Insurance Protection Products Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Insurance Protection Products market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
36K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy