SiriusPoint Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on. Thursday, February 23, 2023. . The Company will also hold...
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Preliminary Results and Increased Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
CINCINNATI , Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation. today announced that its consolidated fourth-quarter results are expected to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately. $141 million. – representing an impact on the fourth-quarter 2022 combined ratio of approximately 7.8 percentage points, based on estimated property casualty earned premiums....
BGC PARTNERS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
ITEM 5.02. DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;. APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS. , for a term to expire at the 2023 Annual Meeting of. Stockholders of the Company, or until his successor is duly elected and. qualified. was also appointed to the...
Freddie Mac Brings Greater Diversity and Equity to its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer Programs
MCLEAN, Va. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that its Single-Family and Multifamily Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs acquired credit protection of approximately. $833 million. on more than. $50 billion. unpaid principal balance (UPB) of mortgage loans, brokered by. Aon plc. , a leading global...
Investors scrambling to lock in rates propel annuity sales to record highs
In the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis, Americans flocked to the safe gains provided by fixed annuities and sales soared. It is happening again. Total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion in 2022, a 22% increase from 2021 results and 17% higher than the record set in 2008, according to preliminary results from LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Hesitant Capital Remains Sidelined Amid Property Catastrophe Losses and Higher Inflation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The ongoing gap between return-on-equity ratios and the overall cost of capital is one of the key drivers for higher reinsurance prices going forward, according to a newAM Best report capturing the views of panelists from a recent reinsurance industry briefing. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Hesitant Capital...
AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. ("AFG") approved certain amendments to AFG's By-laws (the. "By-laws"), effective as of such date. The amendments are set forth in Amended. and Restated By-laws approved by the Board (the "Amended and Restated By-laws") and filed as Exhibit 2.1...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Factory Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its subsidiaries, which are collectively referred to as. FM Global Group. (. FM Global. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
PROOF ACQUISITION CORP I FILES (8-K) Disclosing Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review
Item 4.02. Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related. Audit Report or Completed Interim Review. In connection with the preparation of the financial statements of. PROOF. Acquisition Corp I. (the "Company") for the year ended. December 31, 2022. , the. Company's management, in consultation with its advisors, re-evaluated...
Niles Asset Management, Inc. launch new company
Malone Telegram, The (NY) Local businessman , owner of Niles Asset Management, Inc. recently announced that together with his two sons, Ryan and Graham, he has launched a new company,. Niles Insurance Agency. . The company's main office is in Canton and will offer both personal and commercial insurance lines....
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
US economy likely slowed but still posted solid growth in Q4
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy likely rolled out of 2022 with momentum, registering decent growth in the face of painful inflation, high interest rates and rising concern that a recession may be months away. Economists have estimated that the gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic...
Patent Issued for System and method for managing routing of customer calls to agents (USPTO 11551108): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551108 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Customer contact centers provide an important interface for customers/partners of an organization to contact the organization. The contact can be for a request for a product or service, for trouble reporting, service request, etc. The contact mechanism in a conventional call center is via a telephone, but it could be via a number of other electronic channels, including e-mail, online chat, etc.
U.S. silences pessimists with 2.9% economic growth
The U.S. economy posted better-than-expected growth in the final quarter of 2022, even as the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign to raise borrowing costs began to weigh more heavily on business activity.The world's largest economy grew 2.9 percent on an annualized basis between September and December, according to data released Thursday by the…
Wall Street rises as Fed rate move nears, earnings ramp up
Record-Journal (Meriden, CT) Wall Street kicked off the week with a broad stock market rally Monday, as investors look ahead to a busy week of company earnings reports and grow more confident that the. Federal Reserve. will turn the screws on the economy less aggressively. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%,...
Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
Bermuda Risk Summit 2023 – 27 January Last Chance to Secure Early Bird Rate
March 6-8 , are reminded the early bird registration price will end tomorrow, Friday, 27 January. Included in the early bird price are keynote breakfasts, networking breaks and lunches, an evening seaside soiree, and an island lunch cruise. Overseas guests should also act before midnight on Mon. day,. February 6.
Enact Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Roadmap
RALEIGH, N.C. , Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact or Company) today announced that it has published its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Roadmap (Roadmap). The Roadmap, a significant step forward in the company’s ESG journey, shares the Company’s priorities and approach to ESG ahead of the publication of its inaugural ESG report, which is expected to be released in the first half of 2023.
The Federal Reserve would not rest easy with the slowdown in U.S. inflation
The Fed's preferred inflation indicators rose in December at the slowest pace in more than a year, supporting the idea of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes. Such figures would be consistent with expectations that the Fed will on February 1 further slow the pace of interest rate hikes to a quarter-point increase. But inflation remains well above its 2%…
Insurance Protection Products Market Set for Explosive Growth : Anthem, MetLife, Humana, Prudential
Get an extensive Insurance Protection Products Market analysis of the dominant vendors, their latest products and services, and the competitive landscape of the industry. Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Insurance Protection Products Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Insurance Protection Products market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are.
