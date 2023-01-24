Read full article on original website
Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport
A new ordinance is in place in Palm Springs aimed at stopping homeless people from using Palm Springs International Airport as a shelter. The city council passed the emergency ordinance unanimously during Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
San Bernardino homeless count begins
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Around 200 volunteers are fanned out across the city of San Bernardino Thursday to take part in the annual Point-in-Time count. The PITC homeless count surveys the unhoused population in order to comply with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the federal agency which allocates the bulk of federal funding for fighting homelessness.
Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins
The Homeless Point in Time Count is underway across Riverside County, where volunteers and county staff are taking to the streets to contact individuals experiencing homelessness. The count started at 5:30 a.m. 1,000 volunteers varying from county staff to people in the community wanting to make a difference take part in conducting the count. The The post Riverside County Point In Time Homeless Count begins appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
Carver Tract Community Cleanup Set for Jan. 28
CARVER TRACT – In 2018, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez initiated the first Carver Tract community clean-up day. His effort has now become an annual event. Riverside County will hold a free community clean-up for residents within the unincorporated community of Carver Tract on Saturday, Jan. 28. The items will...
ukenreport.com
Anne Ambrose Hired in Cathedral City
Anne Ambrose chosen Cathedral City’s Assistant City Manager. Anne Ambrose has been chosen to serve as Cathedral City’s new Assistant City Manager following a nationwide recruitment process, Ryan Hunt, communications and events manager announced Friday, Jan. 27. She will earn $221,899 annually. Ambrose replaces Katherine Fuentes was hired...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households
CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
signalscv.com
Taking fentanyl to task (forces)
About five years ago, Drug Enforcement Administration agents began battling an opponent unlike any other they’d ever faced. The extreme danger posed by fentanyl, the demographics of who it was killing and how pervasive it was becoming — and on the heels of an opioid epidemic that was already reshaping attitudes — prompted a new approach.
ukenreport.com
Five Year Strategic Plan Workshop Set in Cat City
CATHEDRAL CITY — On Saturday, Jan. 28, when much of the Coachella Valley is enjoying 65-degree temperatures under the sun, members of the City Council will be holed up in the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort devising and debating a five-year strategic plan. It is likely one...
ukenreport.com
Mission Springs Water District Celebrates 70 Years
Mission Springs Water District Welcomes Community to free Public Event on Friday, Feb. 3. Mission Springs Water District is turning 70! To celebrate this platinum milestone, the District is inviting the public to a fun-filled community event featuring children’s activities and games, face painting, music, dancing, community partner booths, food trucks/vendors, and of course, MSWD’s award-winning water.
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
Nurses stage strike in San Bernardino
On Thursday, a group of nurses at the Community Hospital of San Bernardino picketed outside the hospital for better working conditions. The San Bernardino nurses joined a larger day of action organized by the California Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United. The nurses decided to picket after what...
KESQ
Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies detained two children after reports of someone armed with a firearm inside the VIP Urgent Care building in Palm Desert. The building is located at 72630 Fred Waring Drive. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. A...
Los Angeles County extends eviction moratorium, approves relief fund for landlords
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, while also establishing a $45 million relief fund for landlords.
KTLA.com
Winter storm warning issued for mountains in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a winter storm warning for mountain areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The warning includes the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove, the NWS said in an alert. It will remain in place through Tuesday morning for both counties, expiring at 7 a.m. for San Bernardino County and 10 a.m. for Riverside County.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers
The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
KTLA.com
Another closure of the 91 Freeway scheduled for this weekend
A section of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed yet again this weekend as part of a $12.6 million project to repave lanes and repair sound walls and concrete barriers, Riverside County transit officials announced. Westbound 91 is scheduled to be closed from I-15 to Lincoln Avenue from...
KTLA.com
Big Bear Lake man found with ‘ghost gun,’ drugs: SBSD
A Big Bear Lake man was arrested for possessing an unserialized firearm, ammunition, drugs and paraphernalia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The weapon and drugs were found in the 40000 block of Forest Road when a search warrant was served on Monday, officials said in a press release.
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
