FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
birminghamtimes.com
Business Owner Nykki Houston Turns Home Into Self-Care Mini Mall
Just outside of Birmingham, in the community of Clay, sits a home with a neatly groomed lawn that is quiet on the outside but the hub of several small businesses on the inside. The enterprise comes from the vision of Hueytown native and entrepreneur Nykki Houston, 42, a natural nail...
wbrc.com
2 new Hoover firetrucks decked out with schools colors, mascots
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two new firetrucks are headed to Hoover and you might do a double-take when you see them. The trucks will represent Hoover and Spain Park High Schools’ colors and mascot names. The Hoover Buccaneers truck will call Fire Station No. 11 in Trace Crossings home, while the Spain Park Jags truck will be based at Fire Station No. 7 in the Inverness Community.
Bham Now
Civitas is adding breakfast, coffee and cocktails concept in adjacent English Village space
Civitas, the popular fine dining establishment in the heart of Mountain Brook’s English Village, is growing. Owner Tonya Jones Combs announced on social media her plans to “expand into the front corner space directly behind the ‘Civitas’ statue for an ALL DAY Coffee to Cocktail Cafe.”
thehomewoodstar.com
Neighbors to close its doors this Sunday
Neighbors, a cooperative ice cream shop in West Homewood, is closing its doors this Sunday. First launched nearly two years ago, the shop “had one goal in mind: let’s make West Homewood better and give our neighbors something they would enjoy,” the owners said in an Instagram post late Tuesday.
WAFF
Pleasant Grove man forges iron crosses in honor of his late wife
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Long can usually be found in his garage with a hammer in his hand forging crosses from hot iron. But this story isn’t about Daniel, it’s about his late wife, Rachel. On Oct. 7, 2021, Rachel was on her way to work when...
Bham Now
Social Taco NOW OPEN in Homewood—details here
The long awaited day has finally come! Social Taco—sister restaurant to Homewood favorites SoHo Social and SoHo Standard—is officially open for business. After over a year of planning, construction and preparation, Social Taco is finally opening its doors. Brought to you by the brains behind SoHo Social and...
Shelby Reporter
Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business
ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster. The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business. “Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate...
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
Bham Now
COMING SOON: The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Trussville, Spring 2023
Hey, cobbler fans—you’ll a-peach-iate this delicious news. The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening soon in Trussville! Read on for the tasty scoop. A Black-founded business, The Peach Cobbler Factory got its start in 2013. With an aggressive expansion plan, the franchise is quickly opening in several new locations across Alabama. Some nearby will include Birmingham and Mountain Brook. But, first, owner and franchisee Ebonee Hammonds-Copeland is bringing the biz to Trussville.
Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off with a pop-up food truck park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Birmingham. The event kicked off with a food truck pop-up experience Thursday. From now until Feb. 4, you can try special menu items at participating restaurants. It’s a great way to get a taste of the food scene in Birmingham. A new feature this year […]
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: live music, good eats + more
Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’ve *almost* made it to the weekend and it is time to celebrate. Here are four events happening in The Magic City this weekend. Starting today through February 4, find delicious deals all over town during Birmingham Restaurant Week. In the mood for some beautiful tunes?...
birminghamtimes.com
‘How He Treated Me That Day … I Felt Overwhelmed With Love’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham coffee shop to honor Dr. A.G. Gaston with "legacy blend"
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Modern House Coffee Shop in Birmingham is honoring a prominent person who made a difference in the fight for civil rights. A.G. Gaston is known for his bold work to make a way for Black people during a time of racial injustice. Starting Feb. 1,...
Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend
A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your Thoughts
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information based on first-hand experiences; permission given. All nonfiction stated data can be located through AL News website as a source.
Tuscaloosa’s Hunt Club Honky Tonk Closes After 9 Months, New Concept in the Works
One of Tuscaloosa's more exotic eateries is permanently closed after less than a year in business and a new concept is in the works for its former home downtown. The Hunt Club Honky Tonk opened in Temerson Square in the old Wilhagan's location at 2209 4th Street in March last year.
Bham Now
3 of Birmingham’s must see vintage clothing shops
Shopping vintage is a great way to explore originality. As a response to fast fashion—vintage clothing stores allow shoppers to find unique pieces to identify their style and find their individuality through fashion. Birmingham has an up-and-coming market for vintage clothing that we are excited to see flourish. Keep reading for three of our recommendations for all your vintage clothing needs.
hooversun.com
Hoover woman to be on 'Family Feud' with Georgia family next week
A Hoover woman and her family from Georgia is scheduled to be on “Family Feud” next week. Delaney Spaulding, who lives near The Preserve and owns Ross Bridge Dentistry, said she and some of her family from Georgia were filmed for the show in June, and it’s now set to air on Monday, Jan. 30, at 3:30 p.m. central time on ABC 33/40 in the Birmingham-Hoover area.
