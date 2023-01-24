ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Business Owner Nykki Houston Turns Home Into Self-Care Mini Mall

Just outside of Birmingham, in the community of Clay, sits a home with a neatly groomed lawn that is quiet on the outside but the hub of several small businesses on the inside. The enterprise comes from the vision of Hueytown native and entrepreneur Nykki Houston, 42, a natural nail...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 new Hoover firetrucks decked out with schools colors, mascots

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two new firetrucks are headed to Hoover and you might do a double-take when you see them. The trucks will represent Hoover and Spain Park High Schools’ colors and mascot names. The Hoover Buccaneers truck will call Fire Station No. 11 in Trace Crossings home, while the Spain Park Jags truck will be based at Fire Station No. 7 in the Inverness Community.
HOOVER, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Neighbors to close its doors this Sunday

Neighbors, a cooperative ice cream shop in West Homewood, is closing its doors this Sunday. First launched nearly two years ago, the shop “had one goal in mind: let’s make West Homewood better and give our neighbors something they would enjoy,” the owners said in an Instagram post late Tuesday.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Bham Now

Social Taco NOW OPEN in Homewood—details here

The long awaited day has finally come! Social Taco—sister restaurant to Homewood favorites SoHo Social and SoHo Standard—is officially open for business. After over a year of planning, construction and preparation, Social Taco is finally opening its doors. Brought to you by the brains behind SoHo Social and...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Shelby Reporter

Champy’s in Alabaster celebrates 10 years of business

ALABASTER – Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken is celebrating 10 years of business in the city of Alabaster. The announcement of the anniversary was first made in an official Facebook post by the business. “Thank you, Alabaster and the greater Birmingham area,” the post read. “This weekend we celebrate...
ALABASTER, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Trussville, Spring 2023

Hey, cobbler fans—you’ll a-peach-iate this delicious news. The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening soon in Trussville! Read on for the tasty scoop. A Black-founded business, The Peach Cobbler Factory got its start in 2013. With an aggressive expansion plan, the franchise is quickly opening in several new locations across Alabama. Some nearby will include Birmingham and Mountain Brook. But, first, owner and franchisee Ebonee Hammonds-Copeland is bringing the biz to Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off with a pop-up food truck park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Birmingham. The event kicked off with a food truck pop-up experience Thursday. From now until Feb. 4, you can try special menu items at participating restaurants. It’s a great way to get a taste of the food scene in Birmingham. A new feature this year […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: live music, good eats + more

Happy Thursday, Birmingham! We’ve *almost* made it to the weekend and it is time to celebrate. Here are four events happening in The Magic City this weekend. Starting today through February 4, find delicious deals all over town during Birmingham Restaurant Week. In the mood for some beautiful tunes?...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘How He Treated Me That Day … I Felt Overwhelmed With Love’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend

A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

3 of Birmingham’s must see vintage clothing shops

Shopping vintage is a great way to explore originality. As a response to fast fashion—vintage clothing stores allow shoppers to find unique pieces to identify their style and find their individuality through fashion. Birmingham has an up-and-coming market for vintage clothing that we are excited to see flourish. Keep reading for three of our recommendations for all your vintage clothing needs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover woman to be on 'Family Feud' with Georgia family next week

A Hoover woman and her family from Georgia is scheduled to be on “Family Feud” next week. Delaney Spaulding, who lives near The Preserve and owns Ross Bridge Dentistry, said she and some of her family from Georgia were filmed for the show in June, and it’s now set to air on Monday, Jan. 30, at 3:30 p.m. central time on ABC 33/40 in the Birmingham-Hoover area.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

