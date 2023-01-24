Read full article on original website
Related
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Doja Cat Covered Her Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Fashion Week: 'Magical, Mesmerizing Masterpiece'
Makeup pro Pat McGrath and her team spent nearly five hours hand-placing the crystals for Doja Cat's appearance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris Doja Cat was the cherry on top of Paris Fashion Week this weekend. The "Need to Know" singer stepped out to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fashion show sparkling in red crystals. Doja's grand entrance on the first day of Couture Week saw the star encrusted with 30,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, draped in a red silk faille bustier and wearing a hand-knit skirt of...
Hypebae
Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway
Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
Donatella Versace on 'Amazing' Time Designing Britney Spears Wedding Dress: She Was 'So Liberated'
The Queen of Versace opened up on Emily Ratajowski's podcast about her friendship with The Princess of Pop Donatella Versace got candid with Emily Ratajowski about the special connection she shares with Britney Spears in the latest episode of the model's High Low with EmRata podcast. The fashion designer talked to Ratajkowski about her long-lasting career, her childhood in the south of Italy, the fashion industry in the '70s, the legacy of her late brother Gianni, and how her admiration and respect for Britney Spears came to be. Versace...
The Best Backstage Moments at the Spring 2023 Couture Shows in Paris
It’s couture week in Paris, which means all the top supermodels and VIP guests are in town for the week’s biggest shows, including names like Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Chanel, Fendi, and more. This season Haider Ackermann is making a guest appearance as Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest guest designer, while Casey Cadwallader is bringing Mugler back to the runways. Which 1990s Mugler models will make an appearance at the show? The only way to find out is to keep up with Vogue Runway’s backstage gallery from the spring 2023 couture shows in Paris.
Kerry Washington Goes Green in Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Pointed-Toe Pumps at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Kerry Washington stepped out on Thursday in Paris for the Fendi spring 2023 show at Haute Couture Fashion Week. The “Scandal” star sat front row with other familiar faces, like Sarah Paulson and Rita Ora. Washington wore a green look to the show. She paired a bright knit sweater with a crewneck with a silk skirt in a similar hue. Her high-waisted midi skirt featured a thigh-high slit up the left side. Washington added black Fendi tights under the skirt and accessorized with large statement earrings and a green mini bag. The actress finished off her front-row look with a pair of black...
Dove Cameron Sees Red in Dramatic Shirt Dress With Sheer Tights & 7-Inch Heels at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Dove Cameron gave lady in red a new meaning at the Valentino spring 2023 Haute Couture show today. The “Breakfast” singer arrived at the high-fashion affair in Paris in a full fiery red ensemble. For the occasion, Cameron donned a floor-length button-down shirt dress. The garment draped delicately off one shoulder and included a sharp collar, side slits and billowy sleeves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the Emmy Award-winning actress added a red rectangle Valentino handbag and dramatic red-winged eyeliner. She continued to accessorize with one dangling earring and a collection of midi rings. Cameron styled her hair in a high ponytail...
Doja Cat Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Heels & Dramatic Coat at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Doja Cat suited up — with a sultry twist — for Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris today, the Grammy Award-winning musician dynamically arrived in a black bra and short shorts. The set, styled over sheer black tights by Brett Alan Nelson, was paired with a lapeled black cape-style coat featuring slit sleeves, double-breasted buttons and a massive rosette. Giving Doja Cat’s outfit a gothic edge were black gloves and a long brunette wig, as well as a diamond crucifix necklace. When it came to footwear, the “Moo” singer finished her ensemble with...
Kylie Jenner Roars in Wild Lion-Head Dress & Toe-Sculpted Heels at Schiaparelli’s Paris Haute Couture Show
Kylie Jenner made a regal statement — literally — in the front row of Schiaparelli’s “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired fashion show during Haute Couture Week. Arriving for the occasion in Paris on Monday, Jenner took in Daniel Roseberry’s new spring 2023 designs with seatmate Marisa Berenson in a piece that was fresh off the runway — in fact, pre-runway, as it was worn moments later in the show by Irina Shayk. The Kylie Baby founder’s spring 2023 outfit featured a ruched black velvet strapless gown, cinched with gold corset-like back ties. However, the dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive tawny golden lion’s head —...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Lisa Rinna Gets Whimsical in Patchwork Minidress & Velvet Pumps at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Lisa Rinna patched things up — literally — at Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Poppy, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. For the occasion, Rinna wore a spring 2020 design from Viktor & Rolf: a white long-sleeved minidress crafted from gathered white tulle, lace and numerous multicolored fabric squares in an eclectic variety of prints. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of velvety pointed-toe pumps. Her soft cream style, featured...
Yara Shahidi Slips on Lemon Louboutins, Sequins & a Timeless Tank Top in NYC
Yara Shahidi was vibrant while in New York City this week. The “Grown-ish” actress was spotted out and about in Manhattan on Thursday, wearing a sweetly shimmering outfit styled by Jason Bolden. Shahidi’s attire featured a full Brandon Maxwell ensemble: a $595 Jane cotton tank top, a white sleeveless piece with a ’90s slip-on silhouette. The versatile top was chicly layered beneath the designer’s $2,995 Esme minidress, a confectionary strapless piece coated in allover black and gold sequins in rounded floral shapes, finished with a scalloped hem. The pairing created a distinctly casual-glam appearance, particularly when Shahidi briefly layered them with a light yellow Lapointe fall...
Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show
Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble. To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand’s runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Naomi wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress...
Doja Cat Swaps $20K Claw Purse for Grapes in Electric Blue Trench Coat & 6-Inch Heels at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Couture Show
Doja Cat continues to bring the drama during Paris Haute Couture Week. After covering herself in 30,000 red crystals and red paint for the Schiaparelli show and wearing an eyelash mustache for Viktor & Rolf, the singer carried a $20,000 Chris Habana purse in claw shape covered in crystals to Valentino yesterday. Inside the purse was a bottle of Patrón El Alto tequila. Later on the same day, Doja swapped the claw purse for grapes — a better match to the electric blue outfit she wore for Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2023 Haute Couture show. Doja wore an architecturally-structured blue leather trench coat...
Margot Robbie Swaps Her Chanel Couture for the Boudoir Trend
Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie regularly looks to the maison for her red-carpet looks – the actor’s Golden Globes couture gown took over 750 hours to create – but on occasion, she likes to switch it up. The press tour for her new film Babylon – in which she plays a roaring ’20s starlet – has seen her wear caped Valentino, Bottega Veneta suiting and an ab-baring Alaïa dress. At the movie’s Sydney premiere, she delivered yet another look that nodded to her glamorous on-screen character.
Shalom Harlow Goes Wild for Schiaparelli in Leopard-Head Dress & Keyhole Pumps at Haute Couture Show
Shalom Harlow brought distinctly feline energy to the runway for Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris, Harlow walked in creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The supermodel’s ensemble featured a strapless gray, black and white evening gown coated in leopard spots for a dynamic statement. The dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive white and black leopard’s head, sculpted to form the piece’s bodice — and, though appearing to be real taxidermy, the piece was actually built with resin and embroidered by hand in the Schiaparelli atelier. The accent has quickly gone...
Paris fashion week upended with wacky, topsy-turvy gowns: ‘This is crazy!’
The frocks grew curiouser and curiouser as the show went on. Viktor & Rolf, designers from the Netherlands, took the cake at Paris fashion week when their topsy-turvy gowns went on full display during the Wednesday show. A clip from Vogue featured the head-scratching designs, for which the models wearing them appeared to be just vessels meant to move the garments — or, rather, pieces of art — down the runway. While some of the fairy tale-like frocks were worn right side up, many were unusually askew. The 18 glittering silhouettes, which are part of the brand’s spring haute couture collection, were fashioned...
Hypebae
"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why
Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
BBC
Paris Fashion Week: Dante's Inferno and faux taxidermy open Haute Couture shows
Designs by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, inspired by Dante's Inferno and featuring faux taxidermy, kicked off the Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collections at Paris Fashion Week. "Inferno, Purgatorio, Paradiso: One cannot exist without the others," says Roseberry in the show notes. "It is a reminder that there is no such...
Rita Ora Gets Futuristic in Blue Cutout Dress & Wedge Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Rita Ora donned a post-modern look during her latest outing. The “Your Song” musician hit the Fendi spring 2023 show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Thursday. She sat front row with other familiar faces, like Sarah Paulson and Kerry Washington. To the show, Ora donned a cool blue dress from the luxury house. Her periwinkle garment resembled a coat, with a collar and pockets. The satin dress featured long sleeves and cutouts in the bodice. Ora carried a beige clutch bag and added large drop earrings. She also wore a deep blue lip color, adding to the futuristic style of...
Comments / 0