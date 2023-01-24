ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

streetwisereports.com

Silver Co. Advances Projects in Canada, US

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG:TSX; MAG:NYSE American) has released Phase 2 drilling results from six holes at its Deer Trail project in Utah and production totals from its Juanicipio property in Mexico. Hole DT22-09 returned 273.8 meters of sulfide lacing averaging 12 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag), 0.2% copper (Cu),...
Benzinga

Canadian Weed Companies Ordered To Stop Selling Certain Cannabis Extracts, Could Cost Them Millions

Canadian cannabis companies have been required to stop selling certain ingestible cannabis products, which could cost the industry millions. Health Canada, the Canadian federal agency for Public Health, deemed that certain products sold by some cannabis companies have been incorrectly labeled as extracts rather than edibles, reported MJBizDaily. A letter...
iheart.com

5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate

Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
One Green Planet

Fed Asks the Six Largest Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Risks

The six largest banks in the United States have until July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The Federal Reserve recently announced this as part of the details for a pilot program. Source: TEDx Talks/Youtube. The institutions must now show the anticipated impact that...
dancehallmag.com

Ce’Cile Lashes ‘Choppa’ Culture After Usain Bolt Lost US$12 Million In SSL Fraud

Bad Gyal Ce’Cile is bashing those who promote scamming after retired sprinter Usain Bolt was defrauded of almost J$2 billion (US$12 million) by employees at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). “I hope .. people that have benefitted from scamming.. and promote scamming and say nothing wrong with choppa lifestyle...
The Hill

Supply chain to support Biden’s offshore wind goals will cost at least $22.4B: report

Fulfilling President Biden’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 would require the rapid scale-up of a domestic supply chain and at least $22.4 billion in infrastructure investments, a new report has found. The success of such a build-out would rely upon “resilient, sustainable and equitable manufacturing” of primarily U.S.-based facilities, ports…
The Independent

Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’

A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of...

