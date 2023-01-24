Read full article on original website
streetwisereports.com
Silver Co. Advances Projects in Canada, US
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG:TSX; MAG:NYSE American) has released Phase 2 drilling results from six holes at its Deer Trail project in Utah and production totals from its Juanicipio property in Mexico. Hole DT22-09 returned 273.8 meters of sulfide lacing averaging 12 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag), 0.2% copper (Cu),...
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked
US News & World Report ranked nations by their level of power, and a turbulent year meant many countries' positions shifted.
Canadian Weed Companies Ordered To Stop Selling Certain Cannabis Extracts, Could Cost Them Millions
Canadian cannabis companies have been required to stop selling certain ingestible cannabis products, which could cost the industry millions. Health Canada, the Canadian federal agency for Public Health, deemed that certain products sold by some cannabis companies have been incorrectly labeled as extracts rather than edibles, reported MJBizDaily. A letter...
iheart.com
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
Medical Marijuana Launches Two New Full Spectrum Concentrations in Brazil With Competitive Price Point
Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. MJNA announced Tuesday that its subsidiary HempMeds Brasil launched two new full spectrum products in Brazil. The two products represent the most competitively priced products available in the region, creating greater market opportunity for the subsidiary. HempMeds Brasil and Medical Marijuana were the first companies...
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries.
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
One Green Planet
Fed Asks the Six Largest Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Risks
The six largest banks in the United States have until July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The Federal Reserve recently announced this as part of the details for a pilot program. Source: TEDx Talks/Youtube. The institutions must now show the anticipated impact that...
dancehallmag.com
Ce’Cile Lashes ‘Choppa’ Culture After Usain Bolt Lost US$12 Million In SSL Fraud
Bad Gyal Ce’Cile is bashing those who promote scamming after retired sprinter Usain Bolt was defrauded of almost J$2 billion (US$12 million) by employees at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). “I hope .. people that have benefitted from scamming.. and promote scamming and say nothing wrong with choppa lifestyle...
Elon Musk Hails a Game Changer In Brazil And Argentina
Brazil and Argentina want to create a common currency.
Supply chain to support Biden’s offshore wind goals will cost at least $22.4B: report
Fulfilling President Biden’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 would require the rapid scale-up of a domestic supply chain and at least $22.4 billion in infrastructure investments, a new report has found. The success of such a build-out would rely upon “resilient, sustainable and equitable manufacturing” of primarily U.S.-based facilities, ports…
Psychedelics Update: MDMA Export, 3D Farm, Recovery Center Reopens, Mushroom Extraction & E-Commerce
Health Canada Oks Clinical-Grade MDMA Export To UK. Life sciences psychedelics company PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. and its manufacturing partners received a Health Canada export permit for no less than 300 grams of proprietary MDMA LaNeo. “We’re incredibly proud of this milestone. It is additional proof that the clinical development...
Japan PM Issues Warning On Country's Shrinking Population: Musk Says It Poses 'Risk To The Future Of Civilization'
Billionaire Elon Musk, for the second time this week, reiterated his potential global population collapse warning after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Asian nation was on the brink because of its falling birth rate. What Happened: The Japanese prime minister said the country was on the brink of...
Xi Jinping Hails Relations With Australia, Signaling China's Interest In Repairing Soured Economic Ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed relations with Australia, signaling Beijing's interest in repairing soured ties. What Happened: Xi sent a message to Governor General David Hurley to mark Australia Day and said the relations between the two countries are proceeding in "the right direction," reported Bloomberg. The Chinese...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’
A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of...
Unexpected Twist In Tech Layoffs: New Unemployment Claims Drop Amid Positive Economic Growth
Indeed, sweeping layoffs in the tech sector over the last couple of months are troubling, but a curious phenomenon has emerged. The number of new first-time applications for unemployment benefits actually decreased, according to Thursday’s jobs report. What Happened: After seasonal adjustments, initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by...
China Hits Back At US After Janet Yellen Calls Beijing 'Barrier' To Debt Reform In Africa
Xi Jinping's representative in Zambia slammed the U.S. after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Beijing a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa. What Happened: Hitting back at Yellen, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia said the U.S. should clear up its own debt issues before weighing in on African debt.
