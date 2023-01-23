ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

KJCT8

Snow on track to arrive on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

Why Was Grand Junction High School Protesting Last Week?

If you found yourself driving past Grand Junction High School last Friday, January 20th, you likely noticed a rather large group of students outside holding signs in what appeared to be a protest. Now, a few days after the protest, we know much more about why the students were protesting...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?

Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?. If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

What needs to be open 24 hours in Montrose

Remember back in the day when you could go to the grocery store at say midnight I know Montrose is a small town. But there are a few places that would be great to have open 24 hours. Denny's is the one place that is. And of course gas stations.
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option

A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel bills continue to rise, with many Coloradans seeing bills more than double or even triple the size of bills seen this time last year. With budget-shattering bills, many Coloradans just want to know why their bills are so high. Xcel says that natural gas...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
MONTROSE, CO

