Montrose County, CO

arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List

Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Main snowfall event arriving on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

Is This the Creepiest House in Montrose Colorado?

It's not very often that I say this, but this house for sale on South 1st Street may just be the creepiest house I've ever seen in my life. I don't say that very often because I'm not usually in the habit of getting freaked out by buildings. There's just something about this house, though; something about the building itself that just freaks me out to my very core.
MONTROSE, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?

2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow on track to arrive on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

3 Vehicle crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation

"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Update on GJHS allegations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department says at this time there is no active investigation into the allegations made against a teacher at Grand Junction High School. On Friday students and alumni from Grand Junction High School held a walk-out and protest in support of the students who made allegations of […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
MONTROSE, CO

