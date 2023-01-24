Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List
Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily
Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
nbc11news.com
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
94kix.com
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
Poolside Palm Trees and Amazing Views Can Be Yours in Grand Junction
Palm trees are pretty rare in Colorado. It's pretty cool when you see a few real ones. They are usually on some pretty incredible properties like the one we are looking at today in Grand Junction. Colorado is a much colder state than say Florida where palm trees are pretty...
kubcgold.com
Is This the Creepiest House in Montrose Colorado?
It's not very often that I say this, but this house for sale on South 1st Street may just be the creepiest house I've ever seen in my life. I don't say that very often because I'm not usually in the habit of getting freaked out by buildings. There's just something about this house, though; something about the building itself that just freaks me out to my very core.
What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?
2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
KJCT8
Snow on track to arrive on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
3 Vehicle crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
Historic Ouray building becomes hotel with saloon, general store and spa
The Western Hotel and Spa is now open in Ouray.Photo byThe Western Hotel and Spa. (Ouray, Colo) Old Wild West charm meets European luxury at a meticulously restored 16-room boutique hotel in Ouray, a favorite Colorado mountain town that’s nicknamed “Little Switzerland.”
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
"Whose tracks are these?": Public asked to help identify footprints in the snow
"Whose tracks are these?" wrote Visit Silverton on a recent Instagram post, challenging the public to help them identify several sets of tracks found around town. Think you can help them out? Check out the post below. Think you know what animal left any of these tracks behind?. You probably...
burlington-record.com
Officers in Grand Junction cleared after review of shooting of armed man
Two Grand Junction police officers who fired shots at an armed man in December will not face criminal charges, according to a review letter by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office. Joseph Mendez, 28, was shot on Dec. 6 after pointing a handgun police and then running into a...
nbc11news.com
Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Station just after noon Wednesday, ending up several feet inside the lobby. Police confirmed that there are no injuries, but have indefinitely closed the station’s lobby. Our crews on scene could...
Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation
"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
Affidavit: Man intentionally drove into Grand Junction Police Department
A man was arrested for attempted murder and attempted assault after he allegedly intentionally drove into the Grand Junction Police Department Wednesday afternoon.
Man injured after being shot by police in Grand Junction Tuesday night
A man was injured after he was shot by deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday night in Grand Junction, but few details about the shooting have been released so far.
Update on GJHS allegations
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department says at this time there is no active investigation into the allegations made against a teacher at Grand Junction High School. On Friday students and alumni from Grand Junction High School held a walk-out and protest in support of the students who made allegations of […]
nbc11news.com
Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
