Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Klay Thompson Revealed He Endlessly Watched The Video Of Kobe Bryant Calling Him A 'Stone Cold Killer'
What was actually a compliment from Bryant, later served as the biggest mode of inspiration for Thompson.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Grizzlies hold moment of silence Sunday for Tyre Nichols
The Grizzlies held a moment of silence Sunday for Tyre Nichols, who was killed earlier this month after a police traffic stop.
Grizzlies use Morant’s triple-double, rally to beat Pacers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a lackluster first half to defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-100 on Sunday. Brandon Clarke had 13 points, hitting all five of his shots as Memphis snapped a five-game losing streak […]
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
FOX Sports
DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls to 128-109 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 32 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls turned back a late rally and beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday night. Mo Wagner led the Magic with 27 points, combining with...
In Bruins’ record-setting season, the Hurricanes loom as the greatest obstacle to Boston’s Cup hopes
"I thought they checked us right out of the rink." PNC Arena has been a house of horrors for the Bruins over the last year. Boston visited the Hurricanes’ home barn five times during the 2021-22 campaign. They lost every matchup, outscored 21-6 in the process. Four of those...
NBA crew chief admits missed call in Lakers-Celtics game
The head referee in the Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss to the host Boston Celtics on Saturday admitted that Los Angeles
Yardbarker
Daniel Gafford Takes Charge Against The Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. In the...
ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
Celtics roar back to defeat Lakers in OT 125-121
Saturday night the Boston Celtics hosted the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the NBA’s rivalry week, and the league’s two most iconic franchises did not disappoint. It was an instant classic, with the Celtics overcoming an 11-point deficit to steal a 125-121 win in overtime. Boston may...
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in 41 in Bucks' win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 141-131 win over the host Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Indianapolis. In a scoring onslaught for Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton complemented Antetokounmpo with 23 and 17 points, respectively. Seven Bucks players scored in double figures, including Brook Lopez (15), Pat Connaughton (14), Jevon Carter (12) and Grayson Allen (13).
FOX Sports
Portland hosts Toronto after Lillard's 60-point game
Toronto Raptors (22-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-25, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Toronto Raptors after Damian Lillard scored 60 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 134-124 win over the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 13-10 in home...
NBC Sports
Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite
Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
Comments / 0