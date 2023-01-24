Read full article on original website
3 victims identified in Yakima convenience store shooting
The names of the three people killed in a random shooting Tuesday at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, have been released.
KXLY
YPD: Group of children detained in shooting of Yakima man
YAKIMA, Wash. -- UPDATE - 2 p.m. The victim is a 28-year-old man and has been listed in critical condition. He is currently undergoing surgery at this time. Authorities said it appeared a group of juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 got into a verbal argument with the victim. One of the children in the group pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the man.
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
Group of Yakima Teens Arrested for Shooting Man in Stomach
A group of four teens ages 12-16 all have been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Yakima this afternoon. The Yakima Police Department is reporting that a group of four teenagers between the ages of 12-16 have been arrested in the shooting of a 28-year-old man around 12:35 pm this afternoon. The shooting happened off the intersection of North 1st Street & H Street in Yakima when the group of kids got into a verbal argument with the man.
‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say
Three people were shot dead at a Circle K in Yakima, police said.
Moxee Gang Member Gets 12 Years for Drug Trafficking, Weapons
The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.
Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting
A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
yaktrinews.com
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
KIMA TV
An alarming trend: young assailants are becoming shooters more often in Yakima
It's becoming an alarming trend. Young assailants are becoming shooters more after in Yakima and across the country. "Our teens are struggling at an exponential rate," said Dr. Leah Batty-Hibbs, Chief Medical Officer at Triumph Treatment Services. A recent study shows six out of the nine deadliest mass shootings in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect in Circle K shooting is dead
YAKIMA – The man suspected in Tuesday morning’s convenience store shooting that took the lives of three people is dead, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. Jarid Haddock, 21, a resident of Yakima County, is believed to have taken his own life. “It appears to be a...
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
The suspect, accused of shooting three people to death at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken into custody, police say.
FOX 11 and 41
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – Businesses return to normal at the intersection of E Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street following the shooting that left three dead on Tuesday morning. Many of the managers of the gas stations and convenient stores in the area opened their doors later that same day after.
yaktrinews.com
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state
Three people are dead and police are searching for the gunman after a shooting at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash.
Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone: police
Police say the woman overheard the man's conversation, which included incriminating statements such as "I killed those people."
nbcrightnow.com
Man from Kennewick sentenced to 3.5 years for staged accident scheme, lying to FBI
SPOKANE, Wash. — After pleading guilty to a staged accident scheme, numerous counts of fraud and lying to the FBI, 52-year-old Ali Abed Yaser of Kennewick has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. In October 2022, he pleaded guilty to:
KIMA TV
SWAT, sheriffs, police in area of closed roads, standoff with suspected Circle K shooter
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Department is closing some roads in the East Valley area for an "undetermined amount of time." They do not say whether it is connected to the Circle K shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Roads closed include:. All of University Parkway between...
AOL Corp
Suspect found dead after 'random' shooting that killed 3 in Washington state
A suspect was found dead Tuesday hours after three people were killed in a "random" shooting in Yakima, Washington, authorities said. The triple homicide happened about 3:30 a.m. at a Circle K market, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties," he said. "The...
KHQ Right Now
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
