ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which free agent must the Raiders retain in 2023?

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmLox_0kQ1tGAQ00

The Raiders have a handful of important free agents set to hit the open market in 2023. But which one must they retain in order to keep pace in the AFC?

In a recent article by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he wrote about the one free agent that every team can’t afford to lose. For the Raiders, that was right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. Here is what Spielberger had to say about the team’s right tackle from the 2022 season:

“Eluemunor reunited with this duo after time shared together in New England in the past, and he enjoyed a career year as a starter at right tackle. After a slow start, Eluemunor came into his own following the team’s Week 6 bye. From Week 7 through the end of the season, his 83.1 pass-blocking grade ranked fourth among right tackles, with his 4.0% pressure rate allowed on true pass sets also the fourth-best mark at the position.”

It’s been awhile since the Raiders have had two quality offensive tackles. They’ve invested a ton into the position over the last few years and they’ve finally appeared to solve that spot.

While Eluemunor won’t be that expensive compared to some of their other free agents, he will be the one that is the toughest to replace. And yes, that includes Josh Jacobs.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 big-name Patriots free agents most likely to stay in 2023

The New England Patriots have multiple key contracts coming due, following a disappointing season where they failed to make the playoffs. But this offseason won’t necessarily be a situation where the team is forced to hit the reboot button. New England will have plenty of money to spend, which means they’ll be in a strong position to keep many of their pending 2023 free agents.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 Saints free agents who could leave to join Ryan Nielsen in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring longtime New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator, and it might open the door for an exodus of talent from the black and gold. Seven of Nielsen’s former players are pending free agents including starting defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata, as well as top backups like Tanoh Kpassagnon, Malcolm Roach, and Kentavius Street.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Chiefs who can be difference-makers against Bengals in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season. This also marks the second time the Chiefs will have played the Bengals this season, with their first matchup coming back in Week 13. Kansas City was missing some key players back in that game, who are all set to return for this matchup. Are those players the difference-makers that will help the Chiefs turn their fortunes against this Cincinnati team?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Bill Parcells on Dak, Elliott dilemma, no news on Kellen Moore?

The biggest news on Friday in Cowboys Nation was perhaps the story that never came. After the staff shakeup that saw the team cut ties with six assistants and the promised return of Dan Quinn, most expected some definitive word on the status of Kellen Moore to close out the week. But the only update on the offensive coordinator comes from Moore himself, as he reportedly informed the Cowboys that he had been the first runner-up to Frank Reich for the Panthers head job.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full 7-round Patriots 2023 mock draft 2.0

While everyone else turns the page to championship football, the New England Patriots are in full-on 2023 planning mode. That includes the hiring of offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien, along with the priming and preparation for free agency and eventually the NFL draft. The first edition of our full...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy