A Missouri Senate bill considered at a hearing this week could cut the duration of the state's unemployment benefits to the shortest in the nation. The proposed legislation would tie the benefits to the state's unemployment rate, and when unemployment is at or below 3.5% — as it is now — benefits would be limited to eight weeks. Supporters, including some business lobbies, say the legislation would help employers find workers. But opponents say it would slash an important safety net. In media news, the company that operates regional Bally Sports networks is reportedly at risk of bankruptcy. The company's dire financial straits raise questions for the professional sports teams whose games it carries — including the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and Kansas City Royals. Plus, the advance estimate of fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product growth beat expectations, even as recession fears still simmer. Read on for all your Friday business news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO