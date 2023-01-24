Read full article on original website
Missouri union membership grew in 2022 as national rate declined
The percent of Missouri workers who were members of unions increased last year from 2021. In 2022, 9.6% of Missouri’s employed population was also a member of a union, up from 9% in 2021, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics union membership data. Missouri had 22,000 more union members and 18,000 more people represented by unions last year than a year before.
Missouri Minute: New bill could shorten unemployment benefits; local sports network faces bankruptcy
A Missouri Senate bill considered at a hearing this week could cut the duration of the state's unemployment benefits to the shortest in the nation. The proposed legislation would tie the benefits to the state's unemployment rate, and when unemployment is at or below 3.5% — as it is now — benefits would be limited to eight weeks. Supporters, including some business lobbies, say the legislation would help employers find workers. But opponents say it would slash an important safety net. In media news, the company that operates regional Bally Sports networks is reportedly at risk of bankruptcy. The company's dire financial straits raise questions for the professional sports teams whose games it carries — including the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and Kansas City Royals. Plus, the advance estimate of fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product growth beat expectations, even as recession fears still simmer. Read on for all your Friday business news.
Sunshine Law violations by AG’s office under Josh Hawley could cost Missouri $300,000
Following a Missouri judge’s determination that the attorney general’s office “knowingly and purposefully” violated the state’s open records law while it was being run by now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, plaintiffs in the case say they are owed more than $300,000 in legal fees. In November,...
