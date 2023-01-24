OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg made 28 saves, and the Ottawa Senators won their third straight game, 5-0 against the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. "Forsberg, he was the best player," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "I don't know what the chances are, but they had lots in the first period. They had some posts. And that's expected, maybe [on a] back to back we're a little flat coming out, but I thought as the game went on we got to the net a bit and we got some turnovers."

