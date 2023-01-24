Read full article on original website
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
NHL
Mailbag #51: Jalen Chatfield
RALEIGH, NC. - With six points in his last seven games, there are few defensemen in the NHL hotter than Jalen Chatfield. In fact, only Cale Makar and Dougie Hamilton have scored more goals since December 22. This week the Canes' defender took the time to answer your questions. (Please...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
NHL
LA Kings @ Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: FLA Live Arena (Sunrise, FL) Panthers: 23 - 21 - 6 (52 pts) Kings: 27 - 17 - 6 (56 pts) Tonight marks the first game of the Kings' seventh set of back-to-backs this season. Prior to this weekend, the team is 6-3-3 in back-to-backs (4-2-0 in the first game, 2-1-3 in the second).
NHL
Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2
The Lightning matched a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday night. To make the feat even more impressive, Tampa Bay got it done with a gutsy 3-2 victory over the League-leading Bruins. Victor Hedman broke a 2-2 tie with the winning goal in the third period to...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PUTTING SOME GOOD WORK IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blackhawks. "I'm excited. I've been working hard this past month. Maybe doesn't seem it like sometimes you guys (when I'm) not playing, but I've been putting some good work in and just ready to take advantage of it tonight."
NHL
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip
Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
NHL
RECAP: Reinhart's OT winner sends Panthers into break full of confidence
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers are very much alive. After Aleksander Barkov scored the game-tying goal with only three seconds left in the third period, Sam Reinhart buried the game-winning goal just 17 seconds into overtime to lift the Panthers to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 3 seconds remaining in the 3rd period, Sam Reinhart won it in overtime, giving the Panthers a 4-3 victory. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Barkov, who tied it 3-3 after a point shot from Aaron Ekblad ricocheted off Brandon Carlo to him in the left circle.
NHL
The Wrap: Ingram's Valiant Effort Not Enough as Yotes Fall in OT to Ducks
Connor Ingram delivered another stellar road performance on Saturday at Honda Center by stopping 43-of-45 Anaheim shots. The outing set a new single-game career-high. However, the Ducks prevailed in overtime when Trevor Zegras sent the Ducks' 45th shot of the night past Ingram to seal the 2-1 victory for the hosts.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 29
* The Panthers stunned the top-ranked Bruins to earn a first-of-its-kind win during their final game before welcoming the League's biggest stars to South Florida for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. * Nikita Kucherov found the score sheet once again at AMALIE Arena as the Lightning established a new...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Brodie expected to return for Maple Leafs on Sunday
Wilson out next two games for Capitals; Talbot sidelined until after All-Star break for Senators. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. TJ Brodie is expected to return for the Maple Leafs when they face the Washington Capitals on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN4, NBCSWA, SN NOW, ESPN+).
NHL
Forsberg, Senators shut out Canadiens for 3rd straight win
OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg made 28 saves, and the Ottawa Senators won their third straight game, 5-0 against the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. "Forsberg, he was the best player," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "I don't know what the chances are, but they had lots in the first period. They had some posts. And that's expected, maybe [on a] back to back we're a little flat coming out, but I thought as the game went on we got to the net a bit and we got some turnovers."
NHL
Devils Succumb to Predators, 6-4, in Rare Road Loss | GAME STORY
The Devils and Predators traded goals until the third period when Nashville took their first and only lead. Without the heroics of Mackenzie Blackwood in the first period, the Devils may have been out of the game before the first 20 minutes. His play, making 21 saves on 23 shots, in the first period alone allowed the Devils to enter the second period with a 2-2 tie against the Nashville Predators.
NHL
Canucks Agree to Terms with Andrei Kuzmenko on Two-Year Extension
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million. "Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer," said Allvin. "He...
NHL
Avalanche hold off Blues for 7th win in past 8 games
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche held on to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored on his 22nd birthday, and Logan O'Connor had two assists for the Avalanche (27-18-3), who have won seven of their past eight games.
