With the highly anticipated game against Kansas on Saturday, the importance of this game cannot be understated. Kentucky’s resume to this point is not great, with the bright spot being a Quad 1 win against second (NET) ranked Tennessee, and the blemish being a horrible loss against 277th ranked South Carolina. That South Carolina loss is weighing heavily against the Cats tournament hopes, keeping them near the “Last Four In” or “First Four Out” territory. Kentucky is finally finding their stride, playing better on this four game win streak, but they still need to play well and get quality wins to improve their chances.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO