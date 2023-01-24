ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
KXAN

Texas senator introduces new Uvalde-related legislation

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In a Tuesday press conference surrounded by teary-eyed families of the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary mass school shooting, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced a new set of legislation related to the Uvalde massacre. “This has to be the session where we do something,” he said. “It cannot be […]
wealthinsidermag.com

Living With Climate Change: Gas-stove ban: As U.S. moves closer to action, cooks want to know, ‘What’s the real risk?’

The U.S. as a whole could be edging nearer to a ban on gas stoves, if the interest of a federal consumer safety agency is any indication. The agency is reviewing gas stoves and range tops, opening a comment period for now, a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg News in a recent interview. Attention on these appliances has increased in the wake of new studies of respiratory and certain cancer risks linked to their use, as well as research on their contribution to global warming from the greenhouse gases that the combustion of natural gas.
