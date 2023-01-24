Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
webnewsobserver.com
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date Updates: All you need to know
“If I never broke up with you. We are not here because of you. We’re here because of us. It might not be perfect but we are together that’s the only thing that matters. You and me. We got this okay.” – Jack. Ever since the...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Famous blue leotard: the Leonard Cohen dance show the singer never lived to see
The voice is unmistakable. That rich grain and mournful, lived-in tone can only be Leonard Cohen. His song Suzanne plays, while on stage a woman falls into the arms of a man. He curls then lifts and balances her body again and again, without her feet ever touching the ground. The dancers are from Canadian company Ballets Jazz Montréal, and Cohen gave his blessing to the creation of this show set to his songs. He agreed to the music selections and chose specific recordings, but died in November 2016 at the age of 82, before the rehearsal process had begun.
webnewsobserver.com
The Snow Girl Season 2: Will we get to see another season?
Is The Snow Girl Season 2 happening? Read on to find out. A mystery thriller Spanish television series based on the novel by Javier Castillo, The Snow Girl season one was released on Netflix on January 27, 2023, and is already being loved by the audience. The Snow Girl revolves...
Marie Kondo Admits Her Home’s A Mess Now ― And That Sparks Joy, Too
She's "kind of given up" on trying to be tidy.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams star, dies aged 64
Lisa Loring, the actor who played Wednesday Addams in the iconic TV adaptation of The Addams Family, has died aged 64.Loring died on Saturday night (28 January) at St Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter said that Loring died of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure.“She went peacefully with both her daughters [Vanessa and Marianne] holding her hands,” she told the publication.Loring’s friend, Laurie Jacobson, also reported her death on Facebook, writing that Loring was “embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always...
webnewsobserver.com
6 Best rom-coms to watch this weekend
It’s not the holiday season, but that does not mean that we should miss out on the opportunity of watching some of the best romantic comedies of the time, especially when they are accessible at the tips of our fingers. Romantic comedies saw a revival, a sort of a Renaissance of its own, with new perspectives on old tropes, organic voices finding their mainstream platform, and obviously, the waterworks. No matter which rom-com you take, one thing would always weave through every single romantic comedy: the much-awaited catharsis.
‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Calls For Lifetime Ban After Divisive Champ’s Viral Tirade
Since its debut in 1964, Jeopardy! has boasted an ever-expanding list of champions who pushed the envelope on what it means to be victorious. As a result, winners past and present can compare their progress, share encouragement, and react in real time to whatever someone might do with regard to the game show. So, when the latest champion, Yogesh Raut, went on a Facebook tirade against the show, Jeopardy! veteran James Holzhauer asserted that Raut’s words warranted a lifetime ban.
webnewsobserver.com
5 Best Shows to watch on HBO
In an age where there is a tough fight over providing the best content to viewers across platforms, HBO, too, has not been left behind. With a new series releasing every other day we are sure that you must be confused as to watch and which one can be given a miss. So, we tried sorting out for you the 5 best shows on HBO right now, which you can definitely binge-watch this week.
webnewsobserver.com
‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ renewed for Season 5 at CBS
Attention Fans! The beloved sitcom will be back with a new season! Continue reading to find out more about. Bob Hearts Abishola Season 5. If you’re currently streaming the fourth season, then you’re aware that it hasn’t yet been completed, with the final episode set to air later this year. But on the bright side, the recent updates confirm that CBS has already approved a new season, indicating that appreciation for this television series is growing and is unlikely to diminish anytime in the near future due to this early renewal. On the other hand, the reception for the first few episodes alone proves that the show has a lot of room for expansion with more seasons.
webnewsobserver.com
Succession Season 4: Release date, teaser trailer, cast, plot and more
This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial in the upcoming season! Continue reading to find out more about Succession Season 4. We know that viewers have been wondering whether or not HBO Max’s catalog will be expanded with new seasons of many popular shows this year or not. We have some good news to share with you because it appears that the wait is finally over, which leaves no doubt in our minds that audiences will soon begin binge-watching the new season of Succession, with the goal of making it one of the most popular shows for the 2023–24 television season based on the favorable feedback it has garnered from audiences worldwide just from the official teaser trailer that was released a few hours ago.
webnewsobserver.com
Cobra Kai Season 6 renewed at Netflix
A show based on a book is a common thing. But a show based on a YouTube original series? Sounds strange and unbelievable, right? Not for a Cobra Kai fan, though. Ever since Cobra Kai was released on Netflix, it has gained exponential fame and a fan base that remains unparalleled.
webnewsobserver.com
Outer Banks Season 3 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023
Welcome to Poguelandia! The favorite treasure-hunting teens are back with a bang!. We know that viewers have been wondering whether or not Netflix’s catalog will be expanded with new seasons of many popular shows this year. We have some good news to share with you because it appears that the wait is finally over, which leaves no doubt in our minds that audiences will soon begin binge-watching Outer Banks Season 3, with the goal of making it one of the most popular shows for the 2023-24 television season based on the favorable feedback it has garnered from audiences worldwide just from the official teaser trailer released a few days ago.
webnewsobserver.com
Extraction 2 is not coming to Netflix in February 2023
Surpassing the popularity of movies like Bird Box, Murder Mystery, and 6 Underground, Extraction has become of Netflix’s most successful Original movies. It does not come off as a surprise that its sequel is in making with Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Tyler Rake. Not only that, but...
Comments / 0