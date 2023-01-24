After a promising end to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to keep the momentum going this offseason. From a stellar defensive performance in week one to a 2-6 drought, to scraping ourselves into playoff contention and ultimately falling short, here we are once again Steeler Nation, wondering what off-season moves can make our playoff dreams come true next season. After an optimistic second half of Kenny Pickett’s rookie campaign, the question marks no longer surround the next QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the overall youngest and fourth lowest-paid offense in the league, the black and gold have some work ahead of them to average more than 18 points per game next season. The question is, do we have the right pieces to become a contender, and what is our next move?

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO