FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot and killed in front of downtown Atlanta restaurant, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed, officials say in downtown Atlanta Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said around 8:20 a.m., officers received reports of a person who was shot at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street. When officers arrived,...
fox5atlanta.com
Downtown Atlanta restaurant shooting: 1 dead, gunman on the run
ATLANTA - A man was gunned down at a restaurant in Downtown Atlanta. The shooter is on the run. The shots broke out just before 8:30 Friday morning at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street Northwest. The restaurant shared the disturbing surveillance video of the shooting. The gunfire erupted after two...
Man charged with murder in deadly Atlanta hair salon shooting, police say
ATLANTA — One person was taken into custody following a deadly shooting at an Atlanta hair salon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said officers received reports of a shooting at the In The Mixx hair salon on Moreland Avenue. When officers arrived,...
Police identify suspect accused of robbing man at SW Atlanta park in September
Police need help finding a suspect they say robbed another man at a park in southwest Atlanta last September.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police release video from deadly shooting of 13-year-old in southwest Atlanta
Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is hard to stomach Friday, as many of their friends and family are there right now. Updated: 1 hour ago. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta would learn from what happened...
Cops: Teen girl shot while driving man from car break-in, shooting in SE Atlanta
A female juvenile was shot and is facing charges after she drove a man from an attempted car break-in and shooting in southeast Atlanta early Friday, authorities said.
Man found shot to death in Five Points near GSU business school, police say
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning in the heart of downtown Atlanta, authoritie...
Woman shot during argument with a stranger in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a domestic shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they were called out to 2909 Campbellton Road SW about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got to the scene, they found a 27-year-old woman who had...
claytoncrescent.org
Active shooting suspect in custody
A man who police allege was firing two rifles in the air near the Tricor warehouse off Battlecreek Road in Jonesboro Friday morning is in custody. According to a press release from CCPD, the call went out from the 1500 block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow, “in reference to a armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. After officer arrived on scene getting ready to approach the location, they observed the suspect shooting the rifle in the air.” Clayton County Police Officers were able to set-up a perimeter.
One person dead after argument inside southeast Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Officers told Channel 2 Action News one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested in Clayton County after shooting rifle in air, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted for some Clayton County residents. According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the 1500th block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow after reports of an armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. Police said after officers...
YAHOO!
‘We’re being terrorized:’ Southwest Atlanta neighbors say they’re being kept up all night by gunfire
People living in one southwest Atlanta neighborhood said they keep hearing gunfire in the middle of the night. “Somebody is either going to get hurt or killed,” said resident Ron Ali. Ali shared surveillance video with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Man arrested after shooting at driver stealing his car in Midtown, police say
A man whose car was stolen in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday night found himself facing charges after he pulled a gun and fired at the suspected car thief, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Surveillance video shows suspects in murder of 13-year-old outside skating rink
Investigators released video evidence in the deadly shooting of a teen in Atlanta. Several young people are identified as suspects in the video, including one who appeared to be handling a gun.
Deputy accused of assaulting YSL defendant fired from metro Atlanta police department in 2020
ATLANTA — A deputy accused of assaulting and injuring a defendant in the YSL RICO trial during a scuffle was fired from a local police department in 2020 after he lied about using excessive force on a suspect and failed to activate his body camera, according to state records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
fox5atlanta.com
Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
5 teens arrested after early morning car break-ins in hospital parking lot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A total of 16 cars were broken into early Thursday morning by five teenagers, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Dunwoody police officers arrived at an active car break-in in the parking lot of Peachford Hospital. Once police arrived, the teens ran away. The teens...
6-year-old shot in the hand at DeKalb apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is injured after being shot in the finger at a DeKalb apartment complex. On Wednesday night, police said they were called out to the Forest at Columbia Apartments about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
