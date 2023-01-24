A man who police allege was firing two rifles in the air near the Tricor warehouse off Battlecreek Road in Jonesboro Friday morning is in custody. According to a press release from CCPD, the call went out from the 1500 block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow, “in reference to a armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. After officer arrived on scene getting ready to approach the location, they observed the suspect shooting the rifle in the air.” Clayton County Police Officers were able to set-up a perimeter.

