Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Downtown Atlanta restaurant shooting: 1 dead, gunman on the run

ATLANTA - A man was gunned down at a restaurant in Downtown Atlanta. The shooter is on the run. The shots broke out just before 8:30 Friday morning at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street Northwest. The restaurant shared the disturbing surveillance video of the shooting. The gunfire erupted after two...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Active shooting suspect in custody

A man who police allege was firing two rifles in the air near the Tricor warehouse off Battlecreek Road in Jonesboro Friday morning is in custody. According to a press release from CCPD, the call went out from the 1500 block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow, “in reference to a armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. After officer arrived on scene getting ready to approach the location, they observed the suspect shooting the rifle in the air.” Clayton County Police Officers were able to set-up a perimeter.
JONESBORO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested in Clayton County after shooting rifle in air, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted for some Clayton County residents. According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the 1500th block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow after reports of an armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. Police said after officers...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
ATLANTA, GA

