gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
msn.com

15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade

The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program

The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
Detroit News

Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally

Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
defensenews.com

New rifle, light machine gun headed to close combat troops

The Army plans to field in 2023 a rifle and light machine combination that will replace the standard issue M4 carbine and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon for its close combat force. They’re not alone, both the Marine Corps and Special Operations Command have been included in the years-long testing...
theaviationgeekclub.com

China’s J-20 Mighty Dragon Fighter Pilot Said He Flew Over Taiwan Undetected

“When I was flying the fighter plane Treasure Island of the motherland, I could see the entire coastline and mountains of the Treasure Island. At that moment, I was proud and proud [sic],” Captain Yang Juncheng, PLAAF J-20 Mighty Dragon pilot. A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-20...
Business Insider

US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military

US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:

