msn.com
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force's Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
msn.com
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program
The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Detroit News
Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally
Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
defensenews.com
New rifle, light machine gun headed to close combat troops
The Army plans to field in 2023 a rifle and light machine combination that will replace the standard issue M4 carbine and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon for its close combat force. They’re not alone, both the Marine Corps and Special Operations Command have been included in the years-long testing...
theaviationgeekclub.com
China’s J-20 Mighty Dragon Fighter Pilot Said He Flew Over Taiwan Undetected
“When I was flying the fighter plane Treasure Island of the motherland, I could see the entire coastline and mountains of the Treasure Island. At that moment, I was proud and proud [sic],” Captain Yang Juncheng, PLAAF J-20 Mighty Dragon pilot. A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-20...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Business Insider
US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military
US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
How U.S. Scientists are Collaborating with China's Military: 'Wake-Up Call'
A new study shows U.S. and allied scientists are helping China's military as it strives to build an army that cannot be defeated.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.
Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
There’s a way to end Putin for good
Rarely has there been a military investment that involved such high stakes, was so bloodless for the investor, and promised such high returns.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
