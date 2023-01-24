Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Natalya Says WWE Didn’t Want Her Talking About Her Father’s Battle With Alzheimer’s On Total Divas
WWE superstar and former two-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently joined The Bellas podcast to discuss her experience on the hit reality series Total Divas, and how WWE didn’t want her talking too much about her father, the late Jim Neidhart, during her appearance on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
ComicBook
WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars
WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
wrestletalk.com
Who Walked Out With Raw Tag Team Championships At WWE Raw 30?
The opening contest on WWE Raw 30 saw the Raw Tag Team Championships at stake. The Usos defended their titles against The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. The Judgment Day were accompanied to the ring by Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. However, Balor would attempt to get involve and knock Jimmy Uso off the top rope. This caused the referee to eject Balor from ringside, but The Usos would soon find themselves in danger of having to forfeit the bout.
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch “Buried” At Raw 30 Says Former WWE Writer
According to a former WWE writer, Becky Lynch was “buried” after being beaten down by Damage CTRL on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Becky Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to face off against each other in a steel cage match on Raw is XXX, but plans were forced to change, with the match being scrapped at the last minute.
calfkicker.com
Ex-UFC Star Sage Northcutt booked to return 4 years after suffering head shattering KO
During his debut in ONE Championship: Enter The Dragonin 2019, Sage Northcutt suffered severe injuries. His opponent Cosmo Alexandre brutally knocked him out after just 29 seconds into the event. Northcutt would thus have eight facial fractures, requiring nine hours of surgery merely to repair his face. In fairness to...
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
PWMania
AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE
Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week
In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
