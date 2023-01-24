Read full article on original website
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
Roman Reigns Delivers Simple Message After WWE Royal Rumble Win and Sami Zayn’s Turn, Zayn vs. Reigns Note
Sami Zayn has turned on The Bloodline. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was headlined by Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Kevin Owens. Reigns left Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa in the back, and brought Zayn to the ring with him.
Liv Morgan Has Pitched To WWE Officials About Starting First In 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Liv Morgan spoke with Denise Salcedo to promote this year’s WWE Royal Rumble event about a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE star noted that she has pitched to officials about starting out the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match in the first entry:. “I am hoping and I...
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
Natalya’s WWE Royal Rumble Outfit Had Special Ties To The Hart Foundation
Natalya made her return to in-ring action by competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. Natalya was the #11 entrant in the match that was eventually won by Rhea Ripley, earning a shot at a title of her choosing at WrestleMania 39, whether that be against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble?, Updated Listings for the Men’s and Women’s Rumble Matches
The final card is shaping up for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. We noted earlier this week how Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to eliminate his father in the match.
Top Star Now Official for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Brock Lesnar has been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble. Monday’s RAW 30 special saw Lesnar return to help WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retain over Bobby Lashley in the main event, but his Rumble spot was not confirmed. Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX then featured a segment where WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day interrupted Theory to taunt him over the Royal Rumble. The Miz interrupted them, and insisted he will be the one to win the Men’s Royal Rumble. A fight broke out after Theory and The Miz attacked The New Day. Lashley then interrupted and attacked all four Superstars.
Possible WWE NXT Spoilers for the Royal Rumble
It looks like WWE NXT Superstars may be featured in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this weekend. A new report from PWInsider notes that Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble event. The 2022 Rumble did...
Arn Anderson Discusses Why Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson Teaming Up Makes Sense
Arn Anderson had a legendary singles career in pro wrestling, but the former Four Horseman member was also considered a tag team specialist. The Enforcer spoke about tag team pairings on the latest edition of his Ask Arn Anything podcast, where he weighed in on his son, Brock Anderson, beginning to tag with Brian Pillman Jr., and why it works for both men’s careers at this time. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.
Mia Yim Says The Camaraderie In The WWE Women’s Locker Room Is Great, Reveals Short Term Goals For 2023
WWE star Mia Yim was one of the many talents who spoke with the media ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble premium live event in San Antonio. During her chat with Denise Salcedo, Yim discusses the camaraderie in the women’s locker room, stating that it reminds her of her days in NXT. Highlights from her interview can be found below.
Roxanne Perez Says Current AEW Star Was A Huge Inspiration For Her
Roxanne Perez is one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars, and she wouldn’t be where she was today without the inspiration of those that came before her. The current NXT Women’s Champion appeared on Faction 919 to discuss this very topic, where she revealed that AEW Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) was a tremendous influence on her, then discusses the importance of being apart of the NXT Women’s Title lineage. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Winner Revealed, Two Superstars Never Eliminated?, Pat McAfee, Full Order of Entrants and Eliminations
Cody Rhodes is the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event opened up with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The match came down to Rhodes and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who entered at #1. Cody entered at #30. The biggest surprises in the match were Logan Paul, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
Triple H Comments On NBA Superstar Doing DX Crotch Chop, Royal Rumble Edition Of The Bump Now Online
Philadelphia 76ers Superstar Joel Embiid recently got fined by the NBA for doing a DX crotch chop celebration during a game against The Brooklyn Nets. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H responded to a clip of Embiid online and writes, “Curious, @JoelEmbiid…If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??”
Backstage Reaction To WWE Royal Rumble
This year’s WWE Royal Rumble opened with the return of Cody Rhodes, who won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, and closed with Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Kevin Owens. After the main event, Sami Zayn attacked Reigns with a chair after The Bloodline beat down...
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Reportedly Have Contracts With WWE Until 2027
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The OC, are reportedly signed with WWE until 2027. According to Fightful Select, the former tag champions signed a five-year deal with WWE following their return at the tail end of 2022. The duo, also known as The Good Brothers, had runs in IMPACT, NJPW, and AEW after their release back in 2020.
D-Von Dudley Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Work With The Briscoes
D-Von Dudley has few regrets from his wrestling career, but there is one thing he wishes he could change. The WWE Hall of Famer recently participated in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, where he opened up about the death of Jay Briscoe, a man he never met. D-Von later says that he and Bully Ray had a chance to compete against The Briscoes after their second WWE run, but it never happened because he remained with the company to be a producer. Highlights from his chat can be found below.
Will Ospreay Aims To Make NJPW The Best Company In The World In 2023, Talks Fans Being Able To Cheer Again
Will Ospreay is ready to make New Japan Pro Wrestling the top company in the world once again. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion spoke about this topic during his recent interview with Tokyo Sports, which also included him looking back on the hardships he’s had to endure the last two years, including nearly dying from kidney disease. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
