Allen County Chamber names their Ambassador of the Year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce named their Ambassador of the Year Friday morning. The honor goes to a chamber member that has put in extra time at events, work to get chamber membership renewals, and attend committee meetings. Points are earned and this year's top garner and ambassador of the year is Katy Page of Wingate by Wyndham Downtown Lima. She says for her it just makes sense to get involved.
Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce hopes to continue to grow in 2023
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The breakfast gives the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce a chance to highlight what they accomplished with their membership in 2022 and a look into 2023. Chamber president and CEO Jed Metzger says they have built upon meeting the needs of the membership with new...
Ohio Northern University kicking off Black History Month with blues concert
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - February is Black History Month, and ONU is getting the month started early with a free blues concert. On Friday night, Ohio Northern University will be hosting several musicians to perform the show Wild Women Don't Have the Blues. There will be four female singers, and one of them has been performing the blues for almost eighty years. Jazz and gospel work will also be played, since both genres have roots in blues music.
Mayor Smith returns from the U.S. Conference of Mayors with new knowledge to benefit Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is back from Washington and eager to use what she learned at the United States Conference of Mayors. The mayor says she saw that cities across the country are facing the same issues but just on a different scale. For example, the struggle to hire police officers. The City of Lima needs ten officers and the city of Cleveland needs 200 officers. She says that mayors all across the country are looking at different ways of policing to operate in this difficult climate. Many looking at how to use technology as a force multiplier.
Employers adjusting for the times was the topic at Allen County Chamber's breakfast
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Everybody knows that it's an "employee's market" when it comes to jobs right now, but should employers give up their standards when hiring?. Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce members heard this morning that times have changed and businesses may want to tweak their policies and benefits to attract and retain employees. With the effects of the pandemic and the retirement of the baby boomers, there are fewer people in the workforce. This has given employees options that they are not afraid to use.
Grant from "Choose Ohio First" to help ONU with STEM student recruitment and retention
ADA, OH (WLIO) - Grant money will go towards scholarships to help with student retention at Ohio Northern University. ONU has received a $952,000 grant called "Choose Ohio First" which focuses on STEM student recruitment and retention. The scholarships will aim to also address skilled labor shortages in the STEM field, specifically in the state of Ohio. School officials say that the money will help students get the education they are looking for locally.
Springfield resident competes on ‘Master Distiller,’ plans to open distillery
Springfield resident Matt Brown recently competed on Season 4 of Discovery’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” and went head-to-head with fellow combat veterans. “Overall, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “I think the thing that I liked most about it is that I was with two other veterans, and it wasn’t even like a competition at all. We all instantly became best friends.”
First National Bank's Lima branch is open for business
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - First National Bank opens its doors to the Lima market. Established in 1919, First National is an independent locally-owned community bank serving Putnam, Hancock, Allen, and the surrounding counties. On January 17th the bank opened its sixth full-service branch right here in Lima. First National Bank prides itself on the ability to support area residents and businesses while remaining focused on building lifelong relationships with their customers and communities stating it's their mission to improve lives through community banking.
Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
Mercer Health announces opening of ‘Barb’s Closet’
Press Release from Mercer Health: Mercer Health is pleased to announce the opening of Barb’s Closet, a resource housed in the Emergency Department at Mercer County Community Hospital offering clothing, basic care items and personal care items to patients in need. Barb’s Closet was founded by a group of...
Police and Fire departments present 2023 budgets to Lima City Council
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima continued to review budget proposals for 2023. The Lima Police Department requested a budget increase of 9.8%, for a total of $11,833,643. Some of that funding would be used to hire new officers, replace body cameras that are nearing the end of their five-year lifespan, and upgrading technology.
Kenneth Cobb's re-trial moved to June 2023
A re-trial date has been set for a Lima man charged in a 2019 shooting that left one person dead. Kenneth Cobb had won his appeal for a re-trial by the Ohio Supreme Court last year. Cobb's original re-trial was set for February 27th. That has now changed and his new trial has been set for June. He was previously found not guilty of a 2019 murder but was sentenced to fourteen years in prison for felonious assault with a gun and having a weapon under disability.
Christine Steinke has her trial date set for May
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A trial date has been scheduled for a former Wapakoneta employee that allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the city. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She signed a speedy trial waiver and the court set a trial for May.
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a facility at Gateway Commerce Park
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They are building the future of "student transport" and they will be doing it right here in Allen County. Pegasus Specialty Vehicles LLC will be building a $220,000 facility off of Jay Begg Parkway at Gateway Commerce Park. Today, Allen County commissioners were the last to approve a 10-year 95% tax abatement on the new construction for the school and shuttle bus company. Pegasus is investing 30 million dollars into the project to build electric and hydrogen-powered buses.
Kids who got that 3-day weekend head out to Ferguson Reservoir for some sledding
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Many of our local schools cancelled for snow, and some kids kickstarted their three-day weekend with some sledding. Despite the high winds and cold temperatures, the Ferguson Reservoir was filled with kids enjoying their day off in the snow. Some parents waited in their warm cars, but these youngsters weren't bothered at all by falling down in the snow over and over. They were excited to finally be able to sled this winter since our last winter storm was too cold to play outside.
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
Megabus launches in the Miami Valley
The intercity bus service, Megabus, is launching Wednesday, Jan. 25. The service will include connections to cities like Columbus, Fort Wayne and Chicago.
